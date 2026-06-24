England Vs Ghana Highlights: Black Stars Hold Three Lions To Goalless Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026

England and Ghana played out a tense 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, with both sides extending their unbeaten starts to the tournament. Harry Kane squandered England's best chance of the match when he fired over from close range late in the second half, while returning winger Bukayo Saka forced a sharp save from Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after coming off the bench.

Ghana, boosted by the return of Thomas Partey in midfield, produced a disciplined defensive display to secure a valuable point. The result left England top of Group L on goal difference, level with Ghana on four points, and kept both teams firmly on course for qualification to the Round of 32.

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