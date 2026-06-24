Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

England Vs Ghana Highlights: Black Stars Hold Three Lions To Goalless Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026

England and Ghana remained unbeaten and moved level on four points at the top of Group L after a hard-fought stalemate in Boston.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
England Vs Ghana Highlights: Black Stars Hold Three Lions To Goalless Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026
England and Ghana played out a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match at Boston Stadium.
Photo: X/@HKane

England and Ghana played out a tense 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, with both sides extending their unbeaten starts to the tournament. Harry Kane squandered England's best chance of the match when he fired over from close range late in the second half, while returning winger Bukayo Saka forced a sharp save from Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after coming off the bench.

Ghana, boosted by the return of Thomas Partey in midfield, produced a disciplined defensive display to secure a valuable point. The result left England top of Group L on goal difference, level with Ghana on four points, and kept both teams firmly on course for qualification to the Round of 32.

(This is a developing story) 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

England Vs Ghana Highlights: Black Stars Hold Three Lions To Goalless Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026

England Vs Ghana Highlights: Black Stars Hold Three Lions To Goalless Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source