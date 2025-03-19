Portugal Vs Uzbekistan Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes FIFA World Cup History As Portugal Cruise To First Win

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player to score in six different FIFA World Cups as Portugal brushed aside Uzbekistan 5-0 in their Group K clash at Houston Stadium on Tuesday, registering their first win of the 2026 tournament.

The Portugal captain struck twice in the first half, while Nuno Mendes, an own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov and substitute Rafael Leao completed an emphatic victory that lifted Roberto Martínez's side to the top of Group K with four points from two matches.

Portugal entered the contest under pressure following a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opener, but quickly seized control against the World Cup debutants.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the sixth minute after meeting Joao Cancelo's low cross with a first-time finish from close range. The goal carried historic significance, making the 41-year-old the first male footballer to score in six separate FIFA World Cups.

Portugal doubled their lead 11 minutes later through Nuno Mendes. With Ronaldo standing over a free-kick 25 yards from goal, Uzbekistan's defence prepared for a trademark effort from the captain. Instead, Ronaldo stepped aside and Mendes fired a low strike into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

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Uzbekistan thought they had reduced the deficit midway through the half when Aziz Ganiev found the net with a thunderbolt from outside the box, but the effort was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up.

Portugal capitalised on the setback for their opponents and struck again in the 39th minute. Bruno Fernandes released Ronaldo with a precise through ball, and the forward calmly slotted home for his second goal of the night and Portugal's third.

The strike also took Ronaldo to 10 FIFA World Cup goals, moving him past Eusébio as Portugal's outright leading scorer in the competition's history.

Martínez made changes at the break with Nélson Semedo and Francisco Conceicao introduced, but Portugal's dominance continued after halftime.

The fourth goal arrived on the hour mark from a Fernandes corner. Joao Felix flicked the ball into a crowded six-yard box, where it ricocheted off defender Abdukodir Khusanov before goalkeeper Nematov inadvertently turned it over the line.

Portugal rounded off the scoring in the 87th minute. Semedo surged down the right and delivered a low cut-back into the area. Ronaldo's movement dragged defenders away from the danger zone, allowing substitute Rafael Leao to curl a first-time finish into the top corner.

The result moved Portugal to the summit of Group K with four points with Colombia (3 points) and DR Congo (1 point) set to face each other later in the day. Uzbekistan remained bottom of the group after suffering a second consecutive defeat.

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