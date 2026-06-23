Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal In FIFA World Cup 2026; First Player To Net In Six Editions

Cristiano Ronaldo made yet another record his own on Tuesday, scoring for Portugal against Uzbekistan in their Group K clash at the NRG Stadium in Houston, to become the first player in history to score in six FIFA World Cups.

The breakthrough came in the sixth minute and carried historic significance. Ronaldo, who squandered similar opportunities during Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match, timed his movement perfectly to meet a low cross from Joao Cancelo at the near post. The 41-year-old peeled away from his marker, created just enough space and swept a powerful first-time finish into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

The strike made Ronaldo the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The Portugal captain has now found the net at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions. While Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both became the first men's players to appear at six World Cups during the tournament, the Portuguese forward stands alone in having scored in six separate editions, with Messi failing to score during the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

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The goal also saw Ronaldo draw level with Portugal great Eusébio as the country's joint-highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history with nine goals. Eusébio set the mark in one single tournament, finishing as the top scorer with nine goals during Portugal's run to third place at the 1966 World Cup.

At 41 years and 138 days, Ronaldo also became the second-oldest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. Only Cameroon's Roger Milla was older when he scored against Russia at the 1994 World Cup at the age of 42 years and 39 days. The appearance itself was another landmark, with Ronaldo extending his men's world record for international appearances by earning his 230th cap for Portugal.

The goal represents a swift response from Ronaldo after a disappointing start to the tournament. Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening Group K fixture, with the veteran forward largely contained by the Congolese defence and criticised for an ineffective display where he didn't register a single shot on target. Six minutes into Portugal's second match, however, Ronaldo once again delivered on football's biggest stage.

Portugal doubled their advantage in the 17th minute when Nuno Mendes found the net from a free-kick, giving Roberto Martínez's side a 2-0 lead before halftime as they push for their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo though was not finished. In the 39th minute, Bruno Fernandes won possession in midfield and immediately released his captain with a perfectly weighted through-ball that split the Uzbekistan defence. Exploiting the high line, Ronaldo raced clear on goal before calmly slotting a low finish beyond Nematov to complete his brace and hand Portugal a commanding 3-0 lead going into the break.

With that strike Ronaldo moved to 10 FIFA World Cup goals, surpassing Eusébio's tally of nine to become Portugal's outright leading scorer in World Cup history.

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