Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Hits $1 Billion Worldwide, India Eyes Rs 200 Crore Milestone

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey held steady at the global box office in its third week. The film also continued its strong run in India, edging closer to another milestone.

The Odyssey Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

According to the latest box office figures, The Odyssey has crossed $1 billion in worldwide gross collections, becoming the fifth film of 2026 and the 65th film in history to reach the milestone.

The film has earned $430 million from the domestic North American market, while international territories have contributed $570 million, taking its global total beyond the billion-dollar mark by its fourth Thursday in theatres.

This is also Christopher Nolan's first $1 billion worldwide hit since The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and his first original, non-Batman film to achieve the milestone.

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India Box Office Performance

India has emerged as one of the strongest overseas markets for The Odyssey. As per the latest trade estimates, the film had already collected more than Rs 192 crore gross in India by Day 22, equivalent to nearly $20 million.

With collections continuing steadily, The Odyssey is now approaching the Rs 200 crore gross milestone in India. The film is expected to cross the mark by its fourth Sunday, making it Christopher Nolan's first film to achieve this feat in the country.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic action-adventure film directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Universal Pictures. Based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer, the film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya in key roles. The story follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War, encountering mythical creatures, powerful gods, and dangerous challenges along the way.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 21: Christopher Nolan's Film Closes In On Rs 160-Crore Mark

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