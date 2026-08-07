The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 21: Christopher Nolan's Film Closes In On Rs 160-Crore Mark

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is showing impressive staying power at the Indian box office. Even with the usual weekday slowdown, the fantasy epic has continued to draw audiences in its third week and is now just a step away from the Rs 160 crore India net mark.

Day 21 Box Office Performance

The Odyssey earned Rs 2.15 crore net from 1,168 shows on Day 21. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 158.75 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 189.21 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The English version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 2 crore with 47% occupancy. The Hindi version added Rs 0.12 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs 0.02 crore and Rs 0.01 crore, respectively.

Like the previous few days, footfalls picked up as the day progressed, with the strongest turnout seen during the evening and night shows.

Box Office Journey So Far

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1 and ended its first week with Rs 90.30 crore India net. The second week added Rs 44.95 crore, taking the total to Rs 135.25 crore after 14 days.

In its third week, the film collected Rs 3.15 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 5.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.65 crore on Sunday. It then earned Rs 2 crore, Rs 2.40 crore, Rs 2.35 crore and Rs 2.15 crore from Monday to Thursday, taking its three-week total to Rs 158.75 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he battles monsters, mythical creatures and impossible challenges on his long journey home after the Trojan War.

It features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

Released in theatres on July 17, 2026, the film was reportedly made on a USD 250 million (around Rs 2,100 crore) budget.

Weekly Collections

Week 1: Rs 90.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 44.95 crore

Week 3 (so far): Rs 23.50 crore

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