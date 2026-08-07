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Sai Life Sciences Share Price Tanks Over 6% Even As Q1 Profit Rises 21%; Revenue Rises To Rs 554 Crore

Shares of Sai Life Sciences fell over 6% to Rs 1327.20 after Q1FY27 results despite a 22.4% increase in Ebitda to Rs 148 crore.

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Sai Life Sciences Share Price Tanks Over 6% Even As Q1 Profit Rises 21%; Revenue Rises To Rs 554 Crore
Sai Life Sciences Reports 21 Percent Rise In Q1 Net Profit
Photo: Sai Life Sciences/X
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Sai Life Sciences Ltd
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Shares of Sai Life Sciences Ltd. fell over 6% on Friday with stock trading at Rs 1327.20 apiece after the company announced Q1FY27 earnings result on Thursday. The stock opened in negative 2.72% at Rs 1,375 and then tumbled further.

Sai Life Sciences reported a 21.2% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 as compared to Rs 60.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. The revenue from operations grew 11.7% to Rs 554 crore in the first quarter of FY27, from Rs 496 crore a year earlier.

The operating performance improved at a faster pace than revenue. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 22.4% to Rs 148 crore, against Rs 121 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's Ebitda margin expanded by 230 basis points to 26.7%, compared with 24.4% in the same quarter last year. The margin improvement indicates stronger operating leverage during the quarter.

Sai Life Sciences will conduct earnings call at 4.00 pm on August 7, 2026 to discuss the financial and business performance of the quarter.

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Sai Life Sciences Ltd. Share Price Today

Sai Life Sciences Ltd. Share Price Today

Sai Life Sciences Ltd. Share Price Today
Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip fell as much as 6.65% to Rs 1,322 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 0.17% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has risen 72.14% in the last 12 months and 49.16% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.43 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.46.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company,  all nine maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,393.44 implies a downside of 1.4%

ALSO READ: Over 650% Return In 5 Years: Small Cap Stock Jumps 20% In Trade Today. Here's Why

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