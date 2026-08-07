Over 140% Return In 5 Years: This Multibagger Stock Jumps Over 11% To Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Results - Should you buy?

Varroc Engineering share price surged over 11% after the company reported its Q1 results. The stock rallied as much as 11.65% to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 822.00 apiece on the BSE.

Auto component maker, Varroc Engineering reported a net profit of Rs 77.3 crore in the first quarter of FY27, down 26.5% from Rs 105.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue in Q1FY27 grew 29.9% to Rs 2,634.2 crore from Rs 2,027.6 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational front, EBITDA during the June quarter increased 14.0% to Rs 221.9 crore from Rs 194.6 crore, while EBITDA margins contracted to 8.4% from 9.6%, YoY.

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“In Q1 FY27, we saw strong growth across all the automotive segments on YoY basis. On YoY basis, 2-wheeler grew by 22.8%, 3-wheeler grew by 39.1%, Passenger Vehicles (PV) grew by 16.8% & Commercial Vehicles (CV) grew by 15.2%. Electric Vehicles (EV) two-wheeler volume on YoY grew by 91%,” said Tarang Jain, CMD, Varroc Engineering.

Electric Vehicles (EV) two-wheeler volume on YoY grew by 91%, he added.

Should you buy Varroc Engineering shares after Q1 results?

According to analysts at Equirus Securities, the overseas business of Varroc Engineering has started showing clear signs of revival, with strong revenue growth and improving margins, while a robust order book provides confidence in the sustainability of this recovery.

“Varroc's prolonged underperformance reflected justified concerns around aggressive overseas expansion, balance sheet stress, and customer concentration. With overseas restructuring complete, leverage reduced, and management focused on disciplined, incremental growth, we believe these legacy overhangs have largely eased, improving the company's long-term investment case,” said the brokerage firm.

Equirus Securities upgraded its earnings estimate by 7% and 10% for FY28 and FY29. It maintained a ‘Long' rating on Varroc Engineering shares, with a September 2027 target price of Rs 897 apiece.

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Technical Outlook

Varroc Engineering share price has witnessed a breakout from a Cup and Handle pattern on the weekly timeframe, supported by a healthy rise in volumes, adding credibility to the breakout, noted Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

“The RSI is in a rising mode, indicating strengthening bullish momentum, while the ADX is steadily rising, signalling an improvement in trend strength. Additionally, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line, accompanied by rising green histogram bars, further reinforcing the positive bias,” he added.

According to him, the Rs 710 – 700 zone is likely to act as an immediate support for the stock, and it is expected to extend its uptrend as long as it sustains above this zone.

Varroc Engineering Share Price Performance

Varroc Engineering share price has rallied 22% in one month and has surged 40% in three months. The stock has gained 43% over the past one year, and has delivered multibagger returns of 140% in five years.

At 10:55 AM, Varroc Engineering share price was trading 8.18% higher at Rs 796.45 apiece on the BSE.

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