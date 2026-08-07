Siemens Energy India Share Price Jumps Over 10% After Q3 Results. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Siemens Energy India share price jumped over 10% in early trade on Friday after the company reported its Q3 results. Siemens Energy shares surged as much as 10.48% to Rs 3,592.80 apiece on the BSE.

Electric services company, Siemens Energy India reported a net profit of Rs 441 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a robust growth of 67.8% from Rs 262 crore in the year-ago period. The company follows August-September financial year.

The company's revenue in Q3FY26 increased 39.3% to Rs 2,486 crore from Rs 1,784 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA in the June quarter surged 72.1% to Rs 585.7 crore from Rs 339.8 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 23.6% from 19%, YoY.

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Siemens Energy India' Q3 results beat analysts' estimates on all counts, with revenue growth driven by strong growth in both power transmission and power generation segments. EBIT margin recovered for power transmission segment and remained strong for power generation.

Overall order inflows were up 3% YoY at Rs 34 billion, taking the total order book to Rs 193 billion, up 16% YoY.

Should you buy, sell or hold Siemens Energy India shares after Q3 results?

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Siemens Energy India to continue to benefit from domestic and export-led opportunities across renewables, data centers and steam turbines.

It expects the company's revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 26%, 32% and 34% over FY25-FY28, led by strong growth across power transmission (36% CAGR) and power generation (10% CAGR). EBITDA margin is expected to be 22.5%, 22.0% and 22.3% for FY26, FY27 and FY28.

Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Buy' call on Siemens Energy India shares and raised the target price to Rs 4,100 from Rs 3,950 earlier.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities said that the timely execution of backlog and commissioning of Kalwa / greenfield transformer and switchgear capacity will be key variables to watch out for over next 12–24 months. Additionally, maintaining margins despite industry capacity additions, the pace of VSC-HVDC adoption in India and the nuclear ordering roadmap will also be monitored.

It maintained a ‘Buy' rating on stock supported by its differentiated STATCOM and GISheavy backlog and rising exports. It raised FY26E and FY27E EPS estimates by 12% and 3% on stronger execution and margins.

The brokerage firm retained its ‘Buy' rating and Siemens Energy India share price target of Rs 4,200 apiece.

At 9:30 AM, Siemens Energy India share price was trading 10.21% higher at Rs 3,584.00 apiece on the BSE.

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