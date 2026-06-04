FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Portugal Group-Stage Fixtures, Dates, Match Start Time

With seasoned internationals and emerging stars sharing the dressing room, Portugal head to the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the tournament's most complete sides. Their strength begins at the back, while a resourceful midfield provides the spark behind an attack renowned for both its physical presence and refined skill.

Portugal has long been a force on football's grandest stage. Since securing a third-place finish at their first World Cup appearance, the nation has consistently produced elite talent, with successive generations supplying some of the biggest clubs in world football with standout performers.

Even after rewriting the record books time and again, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point of Portugal's campaign. The captain's enduring influence and eye for goal inspire a squad determined to secure the one major prize that has so far eluded the nation.

Few stories are as remarkable as that of Ronaldo, who is preparing for a sixth World Cup campaign while continuing to hold Portugal's appearance and goalscoring records. Around him, coach Roberto Martinez has assembled a squad packed with elite-level talent, including Manchester City stalwarts Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva. Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese core of Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Goncalo Ramos and Vitinha has also been retained. Meanwhile, Joao Palhinha and Antonio Silva have been left out.

Martinez arrived in Portugal with an impressive managerial resume already in place. His years with the Belgium national football team earned him recognition for a tactical approach that combined patient build-up play with rapid forward movement.

The trust shown in him throughout Belgium's golden era underlined his credentials for handling star-studded squads. He has continued that work in Portugal, guiding the nation to the UEFA Nations League title in 2025 and collecting the first major silverware of his international coaching career.

Portugal Group Stage Fixtures

Check Portugal Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi).

Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi). Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomas Araujo (Benfica).

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomas Araujo (Benfica). Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (Paris St-Germain), Vitinha (Paris St-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (Paris St-Germain), Vitinha (Paris St-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (Paris St-Germain).

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

All the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcased live on the Unite8 Sports network channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the matches on the Zee5 app and website.

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