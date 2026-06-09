FIFA World Cup Live Screening: Check India Fan Parks For Mexico vs South Africa Match; Ticket Details

Football fans in India will have a chance to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening night without travelling overseas. Unite8 Sports has announced official FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Park events in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, where supporters can gather to watch the opening ceremony and opening match live on giant screens.

The fan parks are scheduled for June 11 and aim to recreate the atmosphere of a World Cup venue through large-scale screenings, entertainment activities and themed experiences.

Opening Night Schedule

The events will begin at 9 p.m. when the gates open to attendees. Fans can then watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, scheduled to start at 11 p.m., before the tournament's opening match kicks off at 12:30 AM.

The match itself is expected to run for approximately 90 minutes, giving football enthusiasts a full night of World Cup action.

What Fans Can Expect?

The fan parks promise much more than a simple match screening. Organisers are planning FIFA-themed activations, interactive fan zones, electronic music performances, games and dedicated food and beverage areas.

One of the biggest attractions will be the live screening of the opening ceremony, which is expected to feature global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy. Fans will then watch the first match of the tournament alongside hundreds of fellow supporters.

The organisers describe the experience as the closest Indian fans can get to the atmosphere of a FIFA World Cup stadium without actually attending the tournament.

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Cities And Ticket Details

The official fan parks will be hosted at The Lalit Ashok Ballroom in Bengaluru, Bel-La Monde NH8 in New Delhi, One8 Commune in Kolkata and The Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre in Mumbai.

Tickets are priced between Rs 499 and Rs 1,599. Fans can choose between a Single Pass priced at Rs 499, which grants entry to one person, or a Group of 4 Pass priced at Rs 1,599, which allows entry for four individuals. Tickets are now live on the event's exclusive ticketing partner, SkillBox.

Entry Rules

Entry rules vary by city. In Mumbai, the event is restricted to those aged 18 and above. In Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, entry is permitted for attendees aged 10 years and above.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and tickets do not guarantee reserved seats.

Important Guidelines For Visitors

Visitors will be required to carry a valid government-issued photo ID for entry. Outside food, beverages and alcohol will not be permitted inside the venues.

Alcohol, where available, will only be served to guests who meet the legal drinking age requirements of the respective state and can provide valid identification.

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Organisers have also stated that security checks, including frisking, will be mandatory. Dangerous items such as weapons, fireworks, laser devices and bottles will not be allowed inside.

With tickets now on sale, football fans across India are preparing for a night of live action, music and celebrations as the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially gets underway.

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