FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Brazil Group-Stage Fixtures, Dates, Match Start Time

Brazil are set to make history once again when they take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking their 23rd appearance at football's biggest tournament. No other nation can match that record, with the five-time champions remaining the only team to have qualified for every edition since the competition began.

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach signals a historic shift for the national side. The former Real Madrid boss, who departed the Spanish giants after the 2024/25 season, is set to become the first foreign coach to lead Brazil at football's biggest tournament.

Although he has built a reputation as one of the game's most accomplished club managers, this is Ancelotti's first stint at overseeing a national team. His previous involvement at a World Cup came in 1994, when he was part of Italy's coaching staff that lost the final to Brazil in the final.

Neymar's inclusion is undoubtedly the standout talking point in Carlo Ancelotti's squad announcement. The Santos forward, now 34, returns to the national-team fold after an absence stretching back to 2023.

Despite enduring a difficult spell plagued by knee and hamstring problems, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has repeatedly made clear his determination to feature at the World Cup. Neymar is joined by a host of established names, including Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Marquinhos, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The five-time world champions are chasing a return to the summit of international football after more than two decades without a World Cup triumph. Brazil's last title came in 2002, while their longest gap between championships stretched from 1970 until 1994.

That drought was broken on North American soil, adding an intriguing layer of optimism ahead of the 2026 tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil Group Stage Fixtures

Check Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio).

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio). Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain), Gabriel (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg).

Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain), Gabriel (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg). Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).

How To Watch Live Telecast?

All the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcasted live on the Unite8 Sports network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the matches on the Zee5 app and website.

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