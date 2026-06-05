2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Live Streaming, Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More

Formula One heads to Europe for the first time this season as the Monaco Grand Prix stages Round 6 of the 2026 championship.
The previous round in Canada proved pivotal in the title race, as Kimi Antonelli claimed top honours and further strengthened his championship position. Antonelli now enjoys a 43-point lead over fellow Mercedes driver George Russell, who was forced to retire due to a power unit problem despite running at the front of the field.
It proved to be a turbulent weekend for the Mercedes duo. The teammates clashed while contesting the lead in Saturday's Sprint, before resuming their fierce rivalry in Sunday's Grand Prix. Their enthralling battle continued until George Russell's race came to an abrupt end following a retirement.
The unique demands of Monaco's street circuit are expected to play into Ferrari's hands, with the track's tight layout and absence of long straights likely to suit the Scuderia package. As a result, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are being tipped as strong candidates to end Mercedes' winning streak.
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McLaren faces a different challenge after enduring a forgettable outing in Canada. Poor tactical decisions, mistakes behind the wheel and mechanical setbacks combined to leave the Woking-based outfit without a single point from the Grand Prix.
Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Race Schedule And Timings
The Monaco Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled from June 5-7. Here's a breakdown:
Friday, June 5
Practice 2: 20:30 IST
Practice 1 session which began at 5 PM IST saw two red flags. The first one was caused by Red Bull's Isack Hadjar who hit the wall at the Swimming Pool chicane during the first half of the session. This was followed by another red flag which was caused by Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin which hit the wall going down to the Nouvelle Chicane.
Home hero, Charles Leclerc topped the FP1 time sheet followed by Lewis Hamilton, making it a 1-2 for Ferrari. Max Verstappen completed the top 3. Antonelli, Russell, Norris, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Bortoleto and Gasly made up the top 10.
"I'm sorry!" 😢— Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2026
Here is the crash which brought Isack Hadjar's FP1 to a premature end! 👇#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/mkTiXR7kKT
Saturday, June 6
Practice 3: 16:00 IST
Qualifying: 19:30 IST
Sunday, June 7
Race: 18:30 IST
Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Live Streaming In India
Fans in India can watch the Monaco Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. You can also watch it live on F1 TV.
Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Live Telecast In India
The Monaco Grand Prix 2026 will be telecast live in India on the TATA Play FanCode Sports channel.
F1 Drivers' Current Standings (points)
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|131
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|88
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|75
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|72
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|58
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|48
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|43
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
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Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Pole Sitters
2025 – Lando Norris (McLaren)
2024 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Winners
2025 – Lando Norris (McLaren)
2024 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022 – Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Statistics
According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Monaco Grand Prix:
Track Length – 3.337 km
Lap record – 1 m 12.909 s, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021
Most pole positions – Ayrton Senna (5)
Most wins – Ayrton Senna (6)
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