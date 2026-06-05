Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Live Streaming, Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More

The unique demands of Monaco's street circuit are expected to play into Ferrari's hands, with the track's tight layout and absence of long straights likely to suit the Scuderia package.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Live Streaming, Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More
Kimi Antonelli enjoys a 43-point lead over fellow Mercedes driver George Russell.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Formula One heads to Europe for the first time this season as the Monaco Grand Prix stages Round 6 of the 2026 championship. 

The previous round in Canada proved pivotal in the title race, as Kimi Antonelli claimed top honours and further strengthened his championship position. Antonelli now enjoys a 43-point lead over fellow Mercedes driver George Russell, who was forced to retire due to a power unit problem despite running at the front of the field.

It proved to be a turbulent weekend for the Mercedes duo. The teammates clashed while contesting the lead in Saturday's Sprint, before resuming their fierce rivalry in Sunday's Grand Prix. Their enthralling battle continued until George Russell's race came to an abrupt end following a retirement.

The unique demands of Monaco's street circuit are expected to play into Ferrari's hands, with the track's tight layout and absence of long straights likely to suit the Scuderia package. As a result, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are being tipped as strong candidates to end Mercedes' winning streak.

ALSO READ: Il Predestinato Stays: Ferrari, Leclerc Strike New Deal Ahead Of Monaco GP

McLaren faces a different challenge after enduring a forgettable outing in Canada. Poor tactical decisions, mistakes behind the wheel and mechanical setbacks combined to leave the Woking-based outfit without a single point from the Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix  2026: Race Schedule And Timings

The Monaco Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled from June 5-7. Here's a breakdown:

Friday, June 5

  • Practice 2: 20:30 IST 

Practice 1 session which began at 5 PM IST saw two red flags. The first one was caused by Red Bull's Isack Hadjar who hit the wall at the Swimming Pool chicane during the first half of the session. This was followed by another red flag which was caused by Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin which hit the wall going down to the Nouvelle Chicane.

Home hero, Charles Leclerc topped the FP1 time sheet followed by Lewis Hamilton, making it a 1-2 for Ferrari. Max Verstappen completed the top 3. Antonelli, Russell, Norris, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Bortoleto and Gasly made up the top 10.

Saturday, June 6

  • Practice 3: 16:00 IST

  • Qualifying: 19:30 IST 

Sunday, June 7

  • Race: 18:30 IST 

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Monaco Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. You can also watch it live on F1 TV.

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Monaco Grand Prix 2026 will be telecast live in India on the TATA Play FanCode Sports channel.

F1 Drivers' Current Standings (points)

DriverTeamPoints
Kimi AntonelliMercedes131
George RussellMercedes88
Charles LeclercFerrari75
Lewis HamiltonFerrari72
Lando NorrisMcLaren58
Oscar PiastriMcLaren48
Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing43
Pierre GaslyAlpine20
Oliver BearmanHaas F1 Team18
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls16
Franco ColapintoAlpine15
Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing14
Carlos SainzWilliams6
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls5
Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
Esteban OconHaas F1 Team1
Alexander AlbonWilliams1
Nico HulkenbergAudi0
Valtteri BottasCadillac0
Sergio PerezCadillac0
Lance StrollAston Martin0
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0

ALSO READ: F1 Wears Gucci: Luxury Fashion Giant Set To Enter Formula One From 2027; Partners With Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Pole Sitters

  • 2025 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

  • 2024 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2022 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Winners

  • 2025 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

  • 2024 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2022 – Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Statistics

According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Monaco Grand Prix:

  • Track Length – 3.337 km

  • Lap record – 1 m 12.909 s, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021

  • Most pole positions – Ayrton Senna (5)

  • Most wins – Ayrton Senna (6)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India Interested In Buying Up To 200 Russian Aircraft To Boost Regional Connectivity: Report

India Interested In Buying Up To 200 Russian Aircraft To Boost Regional Connectivity: Report

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source