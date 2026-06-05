2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Live Streaming, Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More

Formula One heads to Europe for the first time this season as the Monaco Grand Prix stages Round 6 of the 2026 championship.

The previous round in Canada proved pivotal in the title race, as Kimi Antonelli claimed top honours and further strengthened his championship position. Antonelli now enjoys a 43-point lead over fellow Mercedes driver George Russell, who was forced to retire due to a power unit problem despite running at the front of the field.

It proved to be a turbulent weekend for the Mercedes duo. The teammates clashed while contesting the lead in Saturday's Sprint, before resuming their fierce rivalry in Sunday's Grand Prix. Their enthralling battle continued until George Russell's race came to an abrupt end following a retirement.

The unique demands of Monaco's street circuit are expected to play into Ferrari's hands, with the track's tight layout and absence of long straights likely to suit the Scuderia package. As a result, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are being tipped as strong candidates to end Mercedes' winning streak.

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McLaren faces a different challenge after enduring a forgettable outing in Canada. Poor tactical decisions, mistakes behind the wheel and mechanical setbacks combined to leave the Woking-based outfit without a single point from the Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Race Schedule And Timings

The Monaco Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled from June 5-7. Here's a breakdown:

Friday, June 5

Practice 2: 20:30 IST

Practice 1 session which began at 5 PM IST saw two red flags. The first one was caused by Red Bull's Isack Hadjar who hit the wall at the Swimming Pool chicane during the first half of the session. This was followed by another red flag which was caused by Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin which hit the wall going down to the Nouvelle Chicane.

Home hero, Charles Leclerc topped the FP1 time sheet followed by Lewis Hamilton, making it a 1-2 for Ferrari. Max Verstappen completed the top 3. Antonelli, Russell, Norris, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Bortoleto and Gasly made up the top 10.

Saturday, June 6

Practice 3: 16:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 IST

Sunday, June 7

Race: 18:30 IST

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Monaco Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. You can also watch it live on F1 TV.

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Monaco Grand Prix 2026 will be telecast live in India on the TATA Play FanCode Sports channel.

F1 Drivers' Current Standings (points)

Driver Team Points Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 131 George Russell Mercedes 88 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 75 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 72 Lando Norris McLaren 58 Oscar Piastri McLaren 48 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 43 Pierre Gasly Alpine 20 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team 18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine 15 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 6 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 2 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team 1 Alexander Albon Williams 1 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 0 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0 Sergio Perez Cadillac 0 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0

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Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Pole Sitters

2025 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

2024 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Winners

2025 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

2024 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Statistics

According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Monaco Grand Prix:

Track Length – 3.337 km

Lap record – 1 m 12.909 s, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021

Most pole positions – Ayrton Senna (5)

Most wins – Ayrton Senna (6)

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