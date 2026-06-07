Four-Year-Old Dies Of Shigella Infection In Kerala; Government Steps Up Surveillance

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday said the government had intensified surveillance and preventive measures after a four-year-old child died of Shigella infection in Kozhikode, marking the first reported fatality from the disease in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said three children had been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with the infection.

While two recovered and were discharged, a four-year-old girl, Nila from Thalakkulathur, succumbed to the disease on Saturday.

Muraleedharan said Shigella is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the intestines and causes symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever and abdominal pain.

"The disease mainly spreads through contaminated food and water. Strict hygiene practices are essential to prevent its spread," he said.

He said around 123 cases were reported in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts last week.

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Amid concerns over reports of gastrointestinal illness among students in Wayanad, the minister said preliminary investigations indicated that the cases were not linked to Shigella.

Around 164 students from educational institutions in the Sulthan Bathery region reportedly developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

A medical team from Kozhikode Medical College was dispatched to the area on Saturday evening, and samples were collected for detailed examination, he said.

"Initial reports suggest that the cases are not related to Shigella, but further testing is underway, and a final report is awaited," Muraleedharan said.

He added that water samples from a well and a borewell at the institutions were also being tested.

As part of preventive measures, the Health Department has directed the Food Safety Department to intensify inspections across the state.

Hotels and eateries have been instructed to strictly adhere to hygiene standards and ensure the supply of safe drinking water to customers.

Muraleedharan said chlorination of water sources should be carried out without fail, despite complaints from some people about the taste or smell of chlorine.

He warned that failure to maintain water quality and sanitation standards could lead to wider disease transmission.

The minister also expressed concern over reports that ice used for preserving fish was being reused for drinking water and food-related purposes in some establishments.

"Such practices will not be tolerated," he said.

Muraleedharan warned of strict action against unhygienic food outlets, including roadside eateries operating in unsanitary conditions, and said the government would not permit establishments posing a public health risk to continue functioning.

He added that local self-government institutions should take proactive steps to ensure hygiene standards are maintained in restaurants and eateries.

"I will write to all concerned departments in this regard. Only boiled water should be served in hotels. The Food Safety Department has been directed to inspect this aspect as well," he said.

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Muraleedharan said symptoms similar to Shigella infection were being reported from several parts of Kozhikode district.

"As a death has been reported, people should remain more vigilant," he said.

The minister also dismissed reports alleging plans to privatise the health sector, calling them false.

"If all government hospitals are privatised, will I be able to continue in this position? Can a government function in such a manner?" he asked.

He said his recent remarks regarding the use of Corporate Social Responsibility funds from private companies for the construction and maintenance of government hospitals had been misinterpreted.

Muraleedharan also rejected reports related to a proposed health insurance scheme named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

"Some reports claimed that the scheme would be implemented through private hospitals. That is also false. We have not even discussed the implementation of such a scheme so far," he said.

The minister said government hospitals should be able to compete with private healthcare facilities in terms of quality and standards.

"My party appointed me to this post not to privatise the sector," he said.

He added that an alert had been issued to all airports and medical colleges in the state following reports of Ebola cases abroad.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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