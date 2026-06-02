Ebola Scare: Health Ministry Issues Advisory, Says No Cases Reported In India Yet

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a public health advisory on Ebola disease on Tuesday, confirming that no cases have been reported in the country so far while urging vigilance among those who have recently travelled through Ebola-affected regions.

"As on 2nd June, 2026, there are no cases of Ebola disease reported in the country," the Ministry posted on X, adding that early reporting could "save lives and help prevent the spread of disease."

Despite the absence of domestic cases, the Ministry issued a clear precautionary directive for recent travellers.

"If you have travelled from or transited through an Ebola-affected country in the last 21 days and develop symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, or unexplained bleeding, etc., isolate yourself and inform local health authorities," the advisory stated.

The Ministry also urged the public to call its 24x7 Health Helpline, 1075, for information, guidance and assistance.

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The advisory comes against the backdrop of a fresh Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa, which has prompted health authorities across the world to issue similar precautionary guidance.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness in humans, with an average fatality rate of around 50%, though rates have varied from 25 to 90% in past outbreaks, according to the World Health Organization.

The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people or animals.

The 21-day window cited in the advisory corresponds to the maximum known incubation period of the Ebola virus, the time between exposure and the appearance of symptoms, making it the standard surveillance period recommended by global health bodies.

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India, given its significant volume of international air travel and a large diaspora across Africa, remains particularly attentive to the potential for imported cases.

Health officials have not indicated any specific travel corridor of concern, but the advisory's broad framing, covering anyone who has passed through any Ebola-affected country.

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