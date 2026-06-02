Amazon Introduces New Music Unlimited Tier In India; Free Version Coming Soon — Check Plans, Features

Amazon is giving music lovers in India more ways to stream their favourite songs with the launch of Amazon Music Unlimited, a new paid subscription service focused on better sound quality and extra listening features.

With the introduction of the new service, Amazon users will soon be able to choose from three options — a free version, a Prime version, and the newly launched Unlimited plan.

What Comes With Music Unlimited?

The biggest addition is Amazon Music Unlimited, aimed at listeners seeking a more premium experience. Subscribers get access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts without advertisements. They can also save music for offline listening and enjoy higher-quality audio formats.

Amazon says the service supports HD, Ultra HD and Spatial Audio, including Dolby Atmos, offering a more immersive sound experience on supported devices.

The plan costs Rs 99 per month for Amazon Prime members and Rs 119 per month for customers without a Prime subscription.

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Changes For Prime Members

The launch also brings some changes to the music service already included with Prime membership.

Prime users will continue to have access to Amazon's vast music and podcast catalogue at no extra cost. However, the service will now include limited advertisements, and offline downloads will no longer be available under the standard Prime tier.

This creates a clearer distinction between the regular Prime music experience and the new premium offering.

Free Version To Arrive Soon

Amazon has also confirmed that a free music tier will be introduced in India soon.

The upcoming service will allow users to access Amazon Music's catalogue without paying a subscription fee. In return, the experience will be supported by advertisements, and some features will be restricted compared to the paid plans.

The company hopes the free option will attract casual listeners while giving them the flexibility to upgrade later if they want additional features.

Introductory Trial Offers

To encourage users to try the new service, Amazon is offering extended free trials. Prime members can use Amazon Music Unlimited for free for six months, while non-Prime users will receive a three-month trial before subscription charges begin.

The move comes as music streaming platforms continue competing for subscribers through better audio quality, exclusive features and flexible pricing plans.

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