ITR Filing 2026: 'Laid Off' Man Rues Paying Rs 1 Crore Tax; Internet Reacts

A social media post by an Indian professional alleging he paid over Rs 1 crore in income tax over 14 years but got no help after being laid off has sparked a heated debate about public welfare, taxes, and unemployment benefits in India.

In a post on X, Mohamed Nowsath talked about his experience and expressed his annoyance at what he called the lack of a social security system for taxpayers who lose their jobs.

"14 years of career, paid close to 1 crore as income tax so far. Now, being laid off. Absolutely no trace of any support system. Thank you, India (sic)," Nowsath posted on his X.

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The topic sparked a buzz as he stated that his severance compensation would also be subject to tax.

"Just learned that my severance pay will also be taxed. I don't know what to say," he further wrote.

The viral post, which came ahead of the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline, prompted mixed reactions online. While several users agreed that India lacks adequate social security for people who suddenly lose their income, others argued that individuals should prepare for such situations through personal savings and emergency funds.

"What support system is expected?" a user on X asked, to which Nowsath wrote: “A certain percentage of salary or income tax being paid with tax exemption for 3-6 months may be?! (sic)”

Manoj Arora, another user, wrote: "We justify our taxes by comparing with other countries, but forget to compare the returns that the taxpayers get in those countries," referring to unemployment benefits available in countries such as the UK, Australia, Canada and France.

Some users disagreed with Nowsath's views. One of them wrote, "I don't understand. What do these people want? The government provided tax-saving avenues like EPF / NPS / 80C Etc. Who stopped us from leveraging that? And now, you can still use government hospitals/schools that are totally free, no one's stopping you!"

"At least offer high-quality public services," Nowsath argued.

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In response to criticism, Nowsath contended that if taxpayers are not entitled to financial assistance during times of unemployment, they need to at least have improved public services and infrastructure in exchange for their taxes.

"Many are upset that I asked for financial support during unemployment for income taxpayers," he wrote, adding, "Okay, I'm taking care of my emergency funds and not asking anything from the government, provided I get to take my kid in a stroller on the city streets without damaging my kid's lungs and eardrums. walk on safe and convenient footpaths, let my kid cycle without the danger of being run over by trucks, spend time with family in green spaces in the city instead of malls and get across cities in 200 kmph+ trains instead of slogging on over-choked highways."

His comments have sparked a wider internet discussion about whether taxpayers should get better public services or jobless compensation in exchange for paying taxes.

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