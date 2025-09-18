AI Is Going Bananas, Nano Banana To Be Precise — Beyond Tomorrow

Just recently there was news on India leading the world in ChatGPT usage. But things can change quickly in the AI era we live and work in. And a strangely named AI tool that can edit and generate images is causing waves that may change India’s AI app of choice. Nano Banana has been creating waves among consumers, fuelling a surge of AI-created photos on social media. All users have to do is upload an original image to Gemini and prompt it to make changes and generate a new image. Or blend two separate images. Where Nano Banana scores is that it keeps things quite close to the real image—retaining the original characteristics, pose and lighting which many of the other AI tools change. And helpfully, prompts are widely available as users share them. Thanks to Nano Banana, Google's Gemini app is at the top of the charts on the Play Store and App store with millions of new users flocking to Google’s AI hub.

We have featured many stories this past week on how users can use Nano Banana for various forms of photographic creativity. Perhaps you've tried it too, but just in case you're wondering why Google decided to call it Nano Banana, that is not the tool’s official name. It was a codename thought up by someone at Google, but its viral popularity means the official name for the tool—Gemini 2.5 Flash Image—won't be used by most users. But Google won't complain.

Nano Banana's popularity, which has sent Gemini downloads skyrocketing, is certainly not-so-great news for OpenAI’s ChatGPT, arguably the default AI chatbot for many. ChatGPT still leads the GenAI chatbot space but as consumers use Gemini for its Nano Banana feature to generate new images, they might also use Gemini's other features. Google is a past master at using one product to push another. Which is how Gmail has become the world's default mailbox and Maps the most used GPS application. And given Google is already strongly integrated into our smartphones and computers—again, from search to Gmail, Maps, Drive and more, Gemini's surge will worry all competitors, not just OpenAI. Google has decades of experience in developing software that can enhance digital images—which has also translated into an USP for its Pixel smartphones—and that focus has finally paid off in the AI stakes too. At least for now. If Nano Banana continues to be a social phenomenon, expect big benefits to accrue to Gemini and Google’s overall AI strategy. This isn’t a new front in the AI wars but suddenly this front has become particularly important.

OpenAI and the others will be working very hard on ensuring their image generation and editing capabilities retain the original characteristics of photos. TikTok parent ByteDance has unveiled Seedream 4.0 and claims it "surpasses Gemini 2.5 Flash across multiple performance metrics in internal assessments. The competition is hot on Nano Banana's heels.

