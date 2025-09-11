Sam Altman Calls For 'AI Privilege', Admits Sleepless Nights Over ChatGPT Impact

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, appearing on the Tucker Carlson Show, revealed both sleepless nights and a push for new privacy protections, reflecting on the power and risks of ChatGPT.

Altman acknowledged that while ChatGPT has been credited with saving lives, he remains haunted by its limitations.

"There are 15,000 people a week that commit suicide and around 10% of the world talks to ChatGPT," he said. "That's like 1,500 people a week who have probably spoken about it, and we haven't been able to save their lives. Maybe we could have said something better, maybe we could’ve been more proactive."

He also revealed his belief that the military is already using the chatbot for advice, though he avoided specifics. "I suspect there's a lot of people in the military talking to ChatGPT for advice about how to do their jobs. I like our military, I am grateful, they keep us safe," he said.

Drawing an analogy, Altman compared ChatGPT's dual-use potential to rifles and kitchen knives: designed for one purpose but inevitably misused. Still, he stressed that the "gratifying part" of his job is hearing about how ChatGPT saves lives "in various ways".

Looking ahead, Altman's policy priority is what he calls "AI privilege", akin to doctor-patient or attorney-client confidentiality. "When you talk to a doctor about your health or legal problems, the government cannot get that information. I think we should have the same concept for AI," he argued, adding that he had just lobbied in Washington for such protections.

Despite the anxieties, Altman struck an optimistic note, saying, "I feel optimistic that we can get the government to understand the importance of this and do it."