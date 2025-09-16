Gemini AI Saree Trend Turns 'Creepy': Woman Spots Hidden Detail In Edited Image By Nano Banana
A girl on Instagram is going viral for her unusual experience with the Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend, which is labelled as "creepy".
The woman, identified as Jhalak Bhawnani, shared that she used Google’s Gemini tool to create a saree portrait and noticed something strange.
"I generated my image and I found something creepy... so a trend is going viral on Instagram where you upload your image on Gemini with a prompt and Gemini converts it into saree... I tried it last night and I found something very creepy on this," she said in a post on Instagram two days ago.
According to her, she shared her image in a full-sleeve dress on the Gemini app and gave the viral saree trend prompt. At first, she was really impressed by the results and even shared the generated AI image on her socials. However, later she realised that despite having given an image in full sleeve dress, Gemini has replied with her image having a mole on her arm.
“How does Gemini know I have a mole in this part of my body?” she asked. The mole appeared clearly in the edited photo, which surprised and scared her.
“This is very creepy,” she is seen saying in her video. She also warned others to be cautious about what they upload on social media and AI platforms.
Her video spread quickly and has garnered over 1.75 lakh likes on Instagram. Several users pointed towards concerns about privacy and how AI might access personal details from their photos.
One user linked the incident to possible Google Photos access, suggesting Gemini used older images for better results. "Since Gemini is by Google, and all your photos are in Google Photos, it probably used an old picture showing the mole," the user said.
Others noted that if true, this raises serious concerns about what kind of access Gemini has on its users’ personal details.
Viral Nano Banana Trend Continues
The Gemini Nano Banana AI saree is a viral trend on Instagram. Using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana image editing tool, users, particularly women, transform their selfies into retro 90s-style portraits.
The AI adds effects like chiffon sarees floating in the wind, grainy textures and warm golden-hour lighting. Millions of users have been sharing these AI generated images with their friends and followers on Instagram.