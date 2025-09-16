Gemini AI Saree Trend Turns 'Creepy': Woman Spots Hidden Detail In Edited Image By Nano Banana

A girl on Instagram is going viral for her unusual experience with the Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend, which is labelled as "creepy".

The woman, identified as Jhalak Bhawnani, shared that she used Google’s Gemini tool to create a saree portrait and noticed something strange.

"I generated my image and I found something creepy... so a trend is going viral on Instagram where you upload your image on Gemini with a prompt and Gemini converts it into saree... I tried it last night and I found something very creepy on this," she said in a post on Instagram two days ago.

According to her, she shared her image in a full-sleeve dress on the Gemini app and gave the viral saree trend prompt. At first, she was really impressed by the results and even shared the generated AI image on her socials. However, later she realised that despite having given an image in full sleeve dress, Gemini has replied with her image having a mole on her arm.

“How does Gemini know I have a mole in this part of my body?” she asked. The mole appeared clearly in the edited photo, which surprised and scared her.