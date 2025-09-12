What Is The 'Nano Banana Trend'? Create 3D Figurines Using This Prompt As Viral Trend Takes Over India
Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D Figurines: The viral trend allows anyone to convert a photo into a lifelike 3D model inside an image using just a simple prompt.
Google’s "Nano Banana" trend is taking over the internet. Social media is flooded with users sharing their 3D figurine images, generated using a free AI tool by Google. The viral trend allows anyone to convert a photo into a lifelike 3D model inside an image using just a simple prompt.
While the internet calls this AI tool "Nano Banana," that is not the real name. The tool behind this viral trend is Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. But due to the rising popularity of the tool, even Google has adopted this nickname.
"Nano Banana is our top-rated image editing tool from Google DeepMind. Upload your photos at gemini.google and go bananas," the tech giant said on its website.
The Nano Banana image editing tool is available in all languages and countries where the Gemini app is accessible. For the particularly viral Nano Banana 3D model image trend, one just needs to upload their desired image on the app and use a specific prompt. The tool captures facial expressions, clothing and even background elements with impressive precision. Its easy-to-use feature makes it beginner-friendly, contributing to its rising popularity.
ALSO READ
Google's Nano Banana May Make Viral 3D Figures, But Spells 'Happy' Wrong — Takes Away Your 8 Credits Too
How To Create Google Nano Banana 3D Figurines? Here's The Prompt
Open your browser and visit Google AI Studio
On the main page, look for "Try Nano Banana" and click on it.
Launch the Gemini 2.5 Flash Tool.
For a customised result, click the plus (+) icon to add your own image.
Use the available tools to start the creation of your 3D figurine
Use This Prompt for viral 3D model form result:
"A highly detailed 1/7 scale figurine of the character in the image is displayed on a transparent acrylic base, resting on a modern wooden desk. The workspace is organized, with a computer monitor showcasing the ZBrush sculpting interface, featuring wireframes, texture maps, and intricate detailing in progress. Next to the monitor, a BANDAI-style toy box is propped up that matches the figurine design. Soft, natural light filters in from a nearby window, casting gentle shadows for surface textures of the model."
Share with your friends and enjoy.
Check out some of the Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D figurines shared by Indian users on X.
The internetâs favourite Coke paglus.#NanoBanana #WithGoogleGemini pic.twitter.com/77Ng2azogv— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 11, 2025
Sachin in 3D action figures trend ð¤©â©#3DActionFigures #SachinTendulkar #MasterBlaster #Trending pic.twitter.com/LDuYmfkR8j— 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) September 10, 2025
Haan haan 3D model AI generated photo pic.twitter.com/dBPdRxbwUp— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) September 9, 2025
Characters from #Coolie joins the #NanoBanana trend ð¥@rajinikanth @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial #AamirKhan @iamnagarjuna @nimmaupendra #SathyaRaj #SoubinShahir @shrutihaasan @hegdepooja @Reba_Monica @monishablessyb @anbariv @girishganges @philoedit @ArtSathees @iamSandy_Offâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Bu6AUPfxQs— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 10, 2025
The BSE Bull: where resilience meets optimism, powering Indiaâs financial journey. ð— BSE India (@BSEIndia) September 11, 2025
This post is part of the global âNano Bananaâ trend. The visuals shown are creative representations only and are not indicative of market performance or investment advice.#BSEIndia #BSEBullâ¦ pic.twitter.com/OwrsUgMQy9