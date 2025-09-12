What Is The 'Nano Banana Trend'? Create 3D Figurines Using This Prompt As Viral Trend Takes Over India

Google’s "Nano Banana" trend is taking over the internet. Social media is flooded with users sharing their 3D figurine images, generated using a free AI tool by Google. The viral trend allows anyone to convert a photo into a lifelike 3D model inside an image using just a simple prompt.

While the internet calls this AI tool "Nano Banana," that is not the real name. The tool behind this viral trend is Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. But due to the rising popularity of the tool, even Google has adopted this nickname.

"Nano Banana is our top-rated image editing tool from Google DeepMind. Upload your photos at gemini.google and go bananas," the tech giant said on its website.

The Nano Banana image editing tool is available in all languages and countries where the Gemini app is accessible. For the particularly viral Nano Banana 3D model image trend, one just needs to upload their desired image on the app and use a specific prompt. The tool captures facial expressions, clothing and even background elements with impressive precision. Its easy-to-use feature makes it beginner-friendly, contributing to its rising popularity.