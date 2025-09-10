Google Nano Banana 3D Model Trend Prompt: How To Generate Cool 3D Figurines For Yourself?
If you have not tried the Google Nano Banana 3D figurine trend yet, you could be missing out on a unique experience. This free AI tool by Google has taken over the internet as users generate a 3D figurine image of their favourite photo using a few simple prompts.
One doesn’t need any design skills or special software for this trend. Only a clear, detailed image can do the job. One needs to upload the desired image on the popular Google AI tool and a simple prompt will quickly convert it into a 3D figurine form.
It’s not only fun and fast, but also a beginner-friendly tool for people who are just starting to use AI platforms.
Step-By-Step Guide To Generate 3D Figurines For Yourself
Visit Google AI Studio website: https://aistudio.google.com/prompts/new_chat?model=gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview
On the homepage, look for the option: 'Try Nano Banana'
Click on that option to open Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.
For a customized figurine, click on the '+' button and insert your image.
Run the 3D model prompt to generate the figurine.
Enter the following prompt for your results:
"A highly detailed 1/7 scale figurine of the shown characters is displayed on a clear acrylic stand, placed neatly on a modern wooden desk. The workspace is organized, with a monitor showcasing the sculpting workflow in ZBrush — including mesh wireframes, texture layers, and intricate detailing. Next to the monitor, a toy-style display box features bold, colorful artwork that matches the figurine’s design. Soft natural light filters through a nearby window, casting gentle shadows that emphasize the textures and craftsmanship of the model."
Share with your friends.
The AI tool behind the trend is Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. Though ‘Nano Banana’ is not the official name of this tool, netizens and even Google have accepted it due to its rising popularity.
The tool can turn any photo into a 3D model image within seconds. Free to use, the tool allows anyone to create detailed figurines easily, with no design skills.
Just like OpenAI’s 'Ghibli' trend, Google’s Nano Banana trend has become the latest internet sensation. From Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to cricket fans, everyone is using the tool to create impressive 3D images of their favourite celebrities or friends.