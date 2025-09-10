Google Nano Banana 3D Model Trend Prompt: How To Generate Cool 3D Figurines For Yourself?

If you have not tried the Google Nano Banana 3D figurine trend yet, you could be missing out on a unique experience. This free AI tool by Google has taken over the internet as users generate a 3D figurine image of their favourite photo using a few simple prompts.

One doesn’t need any design skills or special software for this trend. Only a clear, detailed image can do the job. One needs to upload the desired image on the popular Google AI tool and a simple prompt will quickly convert it into a 3D figurine form.

It’s not only fun and fast, but also a beginner-friendly tool for people who are just starting to use AI platforms.