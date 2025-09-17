Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts: 5 Trending Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Prompts For Beautiful Pics
Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts: For pre-wedding AI photos, common setups have emerged on social media, including beachside shoots, European castles and traditional Indian locations.
Google's Nano Banana AI image editing tool has led to viral obsessions among social media users in the last few days, with multiple trends. After viral 3D figurines and vintage saree trends, the focus of users has now shifted to pre-wedding photography, with thousands using the tool to generate their dreamy photoshoots.
Nano Banana, part of Google’s Gemini AI model, is being widely used to create hyper-realistic pre-wedding photos. Couples are sharing their images with the AI, describing their dreamy locations and situations and the tool is replying with hyper-realistic, life-like images. All of this can be done with a few taps on your smartphone, without the need for posing for a camera.
The Gemini Nano Banana tool has made editing very easy. It only requires the users to share a 'prompt' or describe how they want the image to be edited. Users provide prompts with details like location, outfit, theme and mood. The AI then generates professional-looking portraits within seconds.
Google Gemini AI Pre-Wedding Photo Prompts
Prompt 1: Create a realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple. Romantic beachside, pastel outfits, golden hour lighting, candid laughter. They are walking along the beach, holding hands.
Prompt 2: Create a 4K HD realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple, posing in front of the Taj Mahal at sunset, in a dreamy cinematic style. Both in traditional attire. The bride in a red lehenga with gold embroidery and the groom in a sherwani. Warm sunset lighting highlights the monument’s grandeur, while flower petals scatter across the courtyard.
Prompt 3: Create a high-resolution romantic pre-wedding scene set on the peaceful lakes of Udaipur. The couple sits in a traditional wooden boat as gentle ripples reflect nearby palaces. Soft golden-hour light bathes the scene, adding a warm, elegant glow that highlights their closeness and the serene surroundings.
(Photo source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 4: Create a realistic pre-wedding concept. Vintage 1960s Bollywood look, retro saree and tuxedo, grainy film texture. The mood is fun and energetic. Add a slight blur and consistent lighting.
Prompt 5: Design a lively pre-wedding scene set during a traditional Indian festival. The couple is dressed in colourful ethnic outfits, playing with vibrant powders in an open courtyard. The moment captures cheerful expressions, natural movement and the rich spirit of celebration. The setting should reflect cultural warmth, festive charm and a sense of togetherness.