Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts: 5 Trending Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Prompts For Beautiful Pics

Google's Nano Banana AI image editing tool has led to viral obsessions among social media users in the last few days, with multiple trends. After viral 3D figurines and vintage saree trends, the focus of users has now shifted to pre-wedding photography, with thousands using the tool to generate their dreamy photoshoots.

Nano Banana, part of Google’s Gemini AI model, is being widely used to create hyper-realistic pre-wedding photos. Couples are sharing their images with the AI, describing their dreamy locations and situations and the tool is replying with hyper-realistic, life-like images. All of this can be done with a few taps on your smartphone, without the need for posing for a camera.

The Gemini Nano Banana tool has made editing very easy. It only requires the users to share a 'prompt' or describe how they want the image to be edited. Users provide prompts with details like location, outfit, theme and mood. The AI then generates professional-looking portraits within seconds.

For pre-wedding AI photos, common setups have emerged on social media, including beachside shoots, European castles and traditional Indian locations. The images often appear indistinguishable from real photographs.