FTC Orders Google, OpenAI, Meta And Others To Reveal Impact Of Their AI Chatbots On Children

Seven major artificial intelligence (AI) companies have been asked by the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to provide detailed information on the potential impact of their chatbots on children and teenagers. Google's parent Alphabet, OpenAI, Meta, Instagram, Snap, xAI and Character Technologies are the companies that have received the orders.

The FTC wants to know how these companies evaluate and track any possible harm that their AI chatbots might cause to kids and teenagers.

In a statement, the FTC said generative AI may be used by chatbots to mimic human-like interactions, according to a CBSNews report. AI chatbots can accurately replicate human traits, feelings and intentions and are usually made to speak like friends or confidants. As a result, FTC said, some users, especially kids and teenagers, may start to trust and build connections with these chatbots.

FTC chairman Andrew N Ferguson said, “As AI technologies evolve, it is important to consider the effects chatbots can have on children.”