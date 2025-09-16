Samsung Launches One UI 8 Upgrade With Enhanced AI, Better Security Across Galaxy Devices
Samsung's One UI 8 rollout brings smarter AI, context-aware personalisation and improved security.
Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 8, its latest interface upgrade for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The upgrade offers enhanced security features and smarter, more personalised AI experiences. It will make interactions on a daily basis smoother and better.
Availability
One UI 8 will be rolled out to Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy S24 FE and other supported devices in due course of time after its release with the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung says the update is a major milestone in democratising AI as a powerful AI feature is now accessible to more consumers.
Support For Enhanced Security
The interface provides personal routine-related context-aware suggestions. Samsung Galaxy AI, combining intelligent personalisation with strong data protection, will prove useful to users. There are features like revamped Bar on the Galaxy Z Flip's FlexWindow, showing media playback and app usage in real time, and Brief, offering customised daily news with traffic, reminders. Then there is Samsung Moments to track habits.
Security remains a focus. App-specific encrypted storage is provided by Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). When critical threats are detected, Knox Matrix will automatically log devices out of Samsung accounts. Also, updated Secure Wi-Fi now uses post-quantum cryptography to secure data even on public networks.
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro New Leak Reveals Key Specifications, Hints At Minimal Upgrades Over S25
Multimodal AI
For making device interaction simpler, One UI 8 features multimodal AI that combines visual, aural and contextual knowledge. Circle to Search provides on-screen translations and game advice. Similarly, Gemini Live enables real-time AI communication without any app switching. Real-time contextual recommendations for text, music and video are available.
Optimised User Experience
The upgrade accommodates a variety of devices. While products like Writing Assist and Drawing Assist streamline creative workflows, Multi Window helps users drag and drop AI-generated material on large screens. Customised backgrounds, fonts and emojis are now supported by FlexWindow on the Galaxy Flip, along with hands-free voice searches. Portrait Studio can create creative pet portraits. Audio Eraser eliminates undesired background noise from recordings. In loud or multilingual settings, smooth conversation and translation are made possible through call captioning and the interpreter tool.
Tailored Galaxy Experience
Samsung aims to integrate security, customisation and intelligence throughout its ecosystem with One UI 8. The upgrade will ensure that Galaxy users can engage with their devices more naturally, effectively and securely than ever before.