Samsung Launches One UI 8 Upgrade With Enhanced AI, Better Security Across Galaxy Devices

The interface provides personal routine-related context-aware suggestions. Samsung Galaxy AI, combining intelligent personalisation with strong data protection, will prove useful to users. There are features like revamped Bar on the Galaxy Z Flip's FlexWindow, showing media playback and app usage in real time, and Brief, offering customised daily news with traffic, reminders. Then there is Samsung Moments to track habits.

Security remains a focus. App-specific encrypted storage is provided by Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). When critical threats are detected, Knox Matrix will automatically log devices out of Samsung accounts. Also, updated Secure Wi-Fi now uses post-quantum cryptography to secure data even on public networks.