Pregnancy, Prices And Posh Perks: How AI Transforming Journey Of Parenthood

Apps like these also help give you a week-by-week snapshot of the baby's current development and stats- changes in organs, skin, sleep cycle...helps maintain the baby's kick records, suggests kegel exercises, personalised meals higher on iron and protein, along with sending alerts of upcoming screenings and tests.

If you are also a mom-to-be in 2025, you have also most likely used AI in these and multiple other ways. Wearable pregnancy monitoring devices measuring fetal and maternal heart rates - particularly valuable for high-risk pregnancies, chatbots offering personalised advice, therapy, parent coaching, etc.

Beyond being used at home, AI-powered platforms are transforming prenatal care, helping predict complications such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes early on with a higher degree of accuracy.

Post the baby's birth, the plethora of AI tech is fast increasing. One sleep monitoring device analyses millions of pixels every second to translate tiny chest motions into breathing rate updates without wearables. Others can help new parents monitor vital signs and safety alerts. Smart baby bottles or cradle systems, attachments for diapers compatible with smartphones, monitor that help you make sense of why your baby is crying - tired, gassy, hungry, uncomfortable?

With the pace of AI's advent, who's to say what's going to grow faster- the baby or the AI around the baby?