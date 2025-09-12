Microsoft Plans Big AI Chip Investment, To Look Beyond OpenAI

Microsoft is preparing to pour significant resources into building its own set of artificial intelligence chips as the company looks to become self-sufficient and not become too reliant on OpenAI, the company's AI Chief Executive Officer, Mustafa Suleyman, told employees in a recent employee-only meeting.

“It’s critical that a company of our size, with the diversity of businesses that we have, that we are, you know, able to be self-sufficient in AI, if we choose to,” Suleyman said in the meeting, as quoted by Business Insider.

This comes at a time when Microsoft has slipped behind the likes of Google (read Gemini), xAI (Grok) and OpenAI in the race for building the most advanced large language models (LLMs).

Although Microsoft had invested $10 billion in OpenAI back in 2023, the relationship between the two companies has left a lot to be desired, with the two entities now set for a realignment that could eventually open the door for OpenAI to list itself. Microsoft now lists OpenAI as one of its competitors.