What Is ByteDance Seedream 4.0, Google Nano Banana’s New AI Rival, And What Can It Do?

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has unveiled its newest artificial intelligence image model, Seedream 4.0, and it’s all set to take on the Nano Banana rage. The Seedream 4.0 update combines the text-to-image features of its predecessor, Seedream 3.0, with the image editing tools of SeedEdit 3.0.

As per ByteDance, Seedream 4.0 has surpassed Gemini 2.5 Flash, popularly referred to as Nano Banana, across multiple performance metrics in internal assessments. The AI image editing tool also performed well in prompt adherence, alignment, and aesthetics when compared with other AI models.