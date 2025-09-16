Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts: 5 Viral Prompts You Can Try Using Nano Banana App
Google's Nano Banata AI image editing tool continues to rule the internet. After its massive popularity for creating lifelike 3D figurine images, the free tool is now trending for even more creative uses.
Users are now generating AI-made pre-wedding photos, Polaroid-style pictures featuring themselves with celebrities and other creative instances.
The simplicity of using Nano Banana is what makes the tool go viral among both young and old users. People only need to follow specific prompt instructions, and the AI tool handles the rest. In the last few days, it has generated millions of photos that have impressive detailing, near-perfect capturing of facial features, clothing and even background details.
"It's a full-on stampede to use the Gemini app, the team is doing heroics to keep the system up and running, and had to use temporary limits to manage the peak demand earlier," Google Vice President Josh Woodward earlier shared on X.
According to Woodward’s X post on Sept. 9, in the previous four days, Gemini app gained 13 million new users, bringing the total to over 23 million. It also processed 300 million more images, crossing 500 million overall. The figure is expected to have reached a new milestone by now.
Itâs a full-on stampede to use the @GeminiApp, the team is doing heroics to keep the system up and running, had to use temporary limits to manage the peak demand earlier.— Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) September 14, 2025
We're preparing for tomorrowâs peak and doing everything to make sure everyone can join in on the fun! ðð¥
How To Use Gemini 'Nano Banana' Editing Tool:
Open your browser and visit Google AI Studio.
On the main page, find and click on "Try Nano Banana."
Launch the Gemini 2.5 Flash Tool.
For a customised result, click the plus (+) icon to upload your own image.
Share your favourite prompt with the AI tool.
Download and share results.
A Look At Viral Gemini AI Prompts For Nano Banana Trend:
1. Hug My Younger Self Prompt: To try the viral Nano Banana trend, sign in and upload two photos: one of your current self and one from childhood. Then, enter the prompt: “Click a cute polaroid picture of my older self hugging my younger self.” Gemini will generate the image in seconds.
2. AI Saree Prompt: Upload a clear solo selfie to the app. Then use this prompt: "Transform me into a vintage Bollywood heroine wearing a flowing red chiffon saree. Style my hair in soft waves. Set the background with a warm, golden sunset light, minimalist design and a romantic, dramatic atmosphere."
3. 3D Figure Prompt: "Create a highly detailed 1/7 scale figurine of the person in the image, displayed on a transparent acrylic base on a modern wooden desk. Show a computer monitor with the ZBrush interface, wireframes, and textures. Include a BANDAI-style toy box matching the figurine. Add soft natural light from a nearby window with gentle shadows."
4. Pre-Wedding Photos: "Design a pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple at a grand Rajasthani fort. The bride wears a red lehenga with gold embroidery, the groom a sherwani. They pose on stone steps beneath carved arches. Warm sunset light bathes the scene, with marigold petals scattered across the majestic courtyard for a royal touch." Customise the prompt according to your wishes.
5. Polaroid-style pics with celebrities: Share your and your favourite celebrity’s images on the tool. Then instruct the AI: "Create a 4K HD, realistic Polaroid-style photo of the people in the uploaded images. They are posing together naturally. Keep their facial features unchanged. Apply a slight blur for a soft, film-like effect. Use consistent warm lighting and a white curtain backdrop to give it a cozy, candid aesthetic."