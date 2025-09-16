Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts: 5 Viral Prompts You Can Try Using Nano Banana App

Google's Nano Banata AI image editing tool continues to rule the internet. After its massive popularity for creating lifelike 3D figurine images, the free tool is now trending for even more creative uses.

Users are now generating AI-made pre-wedding photos, Polaroid-style pictures featuring themselves with celebrities and other creative instances.

The simplicity of using Nano Banana is what makes the tool go viral among both young and old users. People only need to follow specific prompt instructions, and the AI tool handles the rest. In the last few days, it has generated millions of photos that have impressive detailing, near-perfect capturing of facial features, clothing and even background details.

"It's a full-on stampede to use the Gemini app, the team is doing heroics to keep the system up and running, and had to use temporary limits to manage the peak demand earlier," Google Vice President Josh Woodward earlier shared on X.

According to Woodward’s X post on Sept. 9, in the previous four days, Gemini app gained 13 million new users, bringing the total to over 23 million. It also processed 300 million more images, crossing 500 million overall. The figure is expected to have reached a new milestone by now.