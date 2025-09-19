Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Prompts: Age Progression To 3D Statue, Try These Five Prompts For Viral AI Photos

Business NewsTrendingGoogle Gemini AI Nano Banana Prompts: Age Progression To 3D Statue, Try These Five Prompts For Viral AI Photos
If you want to give a fresh touch to your photos as per viral trends, try these new Gemini Nano Banana AI prompts and share it with your family and friends.

19 Sep 2025, 11:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Google’s Nano Banana tool is getting more popular every day as it's allowing users to come up with their best creative side. Just upload any photo, include prompts and the Google Gemini AI photo editing tool will create realistic images. Social media is flooded with stunning AI images and users are still experimenting with new photos, leading to viral trends. 

However, if you are bored with the common Nano Banana figurines and saree modifications, try these five new prompts to give your pictures a viral AI spin.

1. 3D Statue Gemini AI Nano Banana Prompt

Using the uploaded photo as a guide, create a photorealistic statue with an identical face. Imagine the white marble statue in the centre of a busy square in an Indian city. The statue needs to be set on top of a high pedestal. The polished marble is bathed in afternoon sunlight. Overhead, a flock of pigeons are seen circling. Tourists and families gather around, with some admiring the statue and others taking selfies. Autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers can be seen on the street. Street vendors sell tea, flowers and snacks nearby.

2. Age Progression Gemini AI Nano Banana Prompt

Using the provided image, make the subject appear to be around 35 years older while maintaining all their distinguishable facial features. Incorporate age-related signs. Add a softer jawline, fine lines at the mouth, somewhat greying or thinning hair and mild wrinkles around the eyes. The scene must be a dimly lit living room with family photos hanging on the walls and shelves filled with old books. Late-afternoon sunlight streams in through a large window, highlighting the texture of the skin and hair.

3. Restoring Old Black And White Photos Gemini AI Nano Banana Prompt

Restore this old black-and-white photo that has been uploaded. Change it to a realistic scene while keeping all the original facial features and details intact. Remove the faded patches, stains and scratches. Rebuild any edges that are missing. Use precise tones to restore the image. Set the subject in a drawing room from the 1960s that is gently lit and has an old wooden armchair and lace drapes. A big window lets in sunlight, which creates soft shadows and depth.

4. Vintage Street Gemini AI Nano Banana Prompt

Working with the uploaded image, generate a hyper-realistic environment retaining the look of the original face. Bring the scene to an Indian street in the 1970s at sunset, when the street is shining after a drizzle. Include hand-painted signboards for the shops in Hindi and English in the distance. Feature women in bright cotton sarees and men in bell-bottom jeans walking alongside tea shops and grocery stores. Old Ambassador automobiles are parked on the roadside. Wooden signboards are hung on narrow doorways, and a cart pusher drives his cart loaded with goods through the busy street. To achieve the old look, use subtle film grain and a light sepia tone.

5. Food Transformation Gemini AI Nano Banana Prompt

Convert the uploaded image into a quirky work of culinary art while keeping the subject's face recognisable. Imagine the person as the focal point of an enormous cake covered in fondant. The hair turns into pastel-coloured spun sugar. Layers of chocolate ganache and icing are used to create the clothing. Let a warm bakery glow illuminate the scene. Surround the cake with little edible decorations like macarons, cupcakes and lollipops. The background needs to be shiny glass counters with different baking materials placed on top of the counters.

