Google Gemini AI Photo Trend: Retro Saree Looks To 3D Figurines, Check Out All The Viral Trends
The latest AI-fueled sensation taking over the internet, one image at a time! From nostalgic throwbacks to futuristic figurines, there are new waves of trends is sweeping across social media, thanks to Google's Gemini Nano Banana tool. With more than 500 million images generated globally and India is at the forefront leading this full-blown creative stampede.
Google's Gemini Nano Banana feature has fuelled a surge of AI-driven photo trends across social media platforms, with users showcasing their reimagined pictures.
"Happy to share that all this creativity has made India one of the leading countries for Nano Banana right now- and you've even taken the Gemini app to #1 in Play Store and App store! (sic)," Google India said in a post on X on Tuesday. According to Woodward’s X post on Sept. 9, in the previous four days, Gemini app gained 13 million new users, bringing the total to over 23 million. It also processed 300 million more images, crossing 500 million overall.
3D Figurine Trend
One of the trends that kickstarted this wave is the Google Nano Banana 3D figurine trend yet, where users generate a 3D figurine image of their favorite photo using a few simple prompts. One does not need any design skills or special software for this trend—only a clear, detailed image can do the job.
Users have created their own miniature universes with versions of themselves, friends, family, and even pets.
Retro Saree Looks And Hugs To Younger Self
The next trend on the list is the cinematic and retro reimagination. This one is popular as it takes images and recreates them in a warm film grain, with dreamy lighting, and soft-focus effects that give a '90s soft-era vibe.
Also well-loved is the "hug your younger self" images. This heartwarming trend has gone viral as the AI tool, can create nostalgic polaroid-style pictures that capture a union of sorts between users' adult and childhood selves.
Pre-Wedding Shoots To Fan Moment Images
There are also trends that generate pre-wedding photos where couples can get creative about the location, outfits and more in their photoshoot.
There are also polaroid-style pictures that can be generated with celebrities. Users can share their own image along with the celebrity’s and instruct accordingly.
The tool has also thrown pre-haircut jitters out the window. Gemini’s Nano Banana editor can help one see the vision clearer than ever. From a bob to a pixie cut, the tool can visualise any type of haircut before one makes the final snip.
The simplicity of using Nano Banana is what makes the tool go viral among both young and old users. People only need to follow specific prompt instructions, and the AI tool handles the rest.
In the last few days, it has generated millions of photos that have impressive detailing, near-perfect capturing of facial features, clothing, and even background details.