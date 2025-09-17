Google Gemini AI Photo Trend: Retro Saree Looks To 3D Figurines, Check Out All The Viral Trends

The latest AI-fueled sensation taking over the internet, one image at a time! From nostalgic throwbacks to futuristic figurines, there are new waves of trends is sweeping across social media, thanks to Google's Gemini Nano Banana tool. With more than 500 million images generated globally and India is at the forefront leading this full-blown creative stampede.

Google's Gemini Nano Banana feature has fuelled a surge of AI-driven photo trends across social media platforms, with users showcasing their reimagined pictures.

"Happy to share that all this creativity has made India one of the leading countries for Nano Banana right now- and you've even taken the Gemini app to #1 in Play Store and App store! (sic)," Google India said in a post on X on Tuesday. According to Woodward’s X post on Sept. 9, in the previous four days, Gemini app gained 13 million new users, bringing the total to over 23 million. It also processed 300 million more images, crossing 500 million overall.