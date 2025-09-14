Vintage AI Photos: New Gemini Retro Saree Trend Just Came In And Here's How You Can Hop On To It

Social media is buzzing with AI renditions of photographs of people in beautiful sarees, set in a vintage and retro backdrop. The "Nano Banana" — Google Deep Mind's latest image editing model is live inside the gemini app and users are trying all sorts of prompts.

The latest update introduces new photo editing features powered by Google's Gemini AI. Users can now maintain the look of people and pets across multiple edits, seamlessly blend different photos, and change the style of an image. They can even transform ordinary objects into fantastical characters. The Gemini AI photo generator also encourages users to get creative with highly specific prompts, leading to a viral social media trend known as the "Gemini trending photo prompt" challenge.