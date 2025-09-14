Vintage AI Photos: New Gemini Retro Saree Trend Just Came In And Here's How You Can Hop On To It
The new editing feature is compatible with both the app and the browser and works smoothly via any medium; it is also accessible via Google AI Studio free.
Social media is buzzing with AI renditions of photographs of people in beautiful sarees, set in a vintage and retro backdrop. The "Nano Banana" — Google Deep Mind's latest image editing model is live inside the gemini app and users are trying all sorts of prompts.
The latest update introduces new photo editing features powered by Google's Gemini AI. Users can now maintain the look of people and pets across multiple edits, seamlessly blend different photos, and change the style of an image. They can even transform ordinary objects into fantastical characters. The Gemini AI photo generator also encourages users to get creative with highly specific prompts, leading to a viral social media trend known as the "Gemini trending photo prompt" challenge.
Follow These Steps To Hop On To The Latest Trend
Open the Gemini App on your mobile or via browser
Select the photograph you want gemini to edit
Paste the following prompt as it is — "Convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait of a young Indian woman with the exact same face as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical). She has long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders and is wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, revealing a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers are tucked behind her right ear. She is gazing slightly to her right with a soft, serene expression. The background is a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, casting a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall. The overall mood is retro and artistic."
Attach the Photograph to the prompt
Hit send and wait for Nano Banana to work its magic
The AI retro rendition of your photograph is ready! Review and download the image.
Share across various social media platform
Want Something Different? Dabble In More Prompts
While the original prompt can be put through some minor of mood and vibe here and there here are some other prompts that will help you get your desired retro saree image:
Cinematic: "Generate a cinematic, hyper-realistic photo of the uploaded person wearing a flowing, deep-purple silk saree against a dramatic, stormy sky at dusk. The saree is billowing in the wind. The lighting is moody and high-contrast, with a single light source from the left highlighting the folds of the fabric and casting a long, dramatic shadow. The expression is intense and focused, as if a scene from a movie."
Surreal: "Transform the uploaded person into a fantasy-style portrait. She is an ethereal goddess wearing a shimmering, iridescent saree made of starlight and nebula dust. The saree has a magical glow and trails behind her as she floats in a surreal landscape of floating islands and glowing flora. The lighting is magical and otherworldly, casting soft light on her serene face. The overall mood is dreamlike and surreal."
Nostalgic: "Create a vintage-style photograph of the uploaded person, with a grainy film texture and sepia tones. She is wearing a traditional, handloom cotton saree in a simple pattern, sitting on a wooden stool on a sun-drenched veranda. The background is a traditional Indian courtyard with potted plants and hanging lanterns. The mood is nostalgic and timeless, capturing a moment from the past."