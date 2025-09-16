Google Gemini 'Hug My Younger Self' AI Trend Goes Viral: Steps And Prompt To Create Images Using Nano Banana

Google's Gemini Nano Banana feature has inspired social media users to showcase their creative side. The feature has fuelled a surge of AI-driven photo trends across platforms, including Instagram and X.

After the saree and 3D figurine image trends, now the 'Hug my younger self' trend has gone viral. By using the AI tool, users can create nostalgic polaroid-style pictures capturing a heart-warming reunion between their adult and childhood personalities.

The Nano Banana tool works as an AI-powered image editor. When the outcome isn’t quite what a user had in mind, refining the prompt with additional detail often helps achieve better results.

Below, we have listed the steps you can follow to generate your own “Hug my younger self” image.