Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Navratri 2025: Create Stunning Chaniya Choli Images With These Prompts
Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts: From Garba nights to dancing in a lehenga choli, users are coming out with their best creativity.
The festive season of Navratri is almost here and people are preparing for the celebrations both online and offline. This year, Navratri celebrations are not going to be complete without breathtaking images created using Google’s Nano Banana AI image editing tool, which continues to dominate social media trends.
From vintage sarees to posing with celebrities, people are enjoying creating hyper-realistic photos using the Gemini AI tool. Many are now using the tool to generate stunning images for Navratri celebrations. From Garba nights to dancing in a lehenga choli, users are coming out with their best creativity. Many are using prompts to create cinematic looks for their Navratri photo collections as well.
The tool behind this trend is Google's Nano Banana, which is part of the Gemini AI image model. It was first popular for making toy-style avatars. Now, it is being used for more creative edits. People are creating new looks for each day of Navratri, the nine-day festival to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.
To use it, one needs to simply upload a selfie and add a prompt. The AI tool then produces sharp, high-quality images with realistic clothing and dramatic lighting.
Here Are 5 Navratri Prompts For Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Tool:
1. Transform this photo into a vintage-style Navratri poster. Style the girl in a colourful, embroidered ghaghra choli paired with oxidised jewellery. Add soft, golden sunlight to illuminate her face, creating a festive glow. Use a plain background with a retro texture and a hint of film grain.
2. Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. The girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a cinematic effect.
(Photo source: AI Generated/Gemini)
3. Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. Outfit: black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror work and a bright red dupatta. Add jewellery and a nose ring. Background: warm retro wall with golden sidelights and retro film grain.
Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Navratri Prompts For Men
1. Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the man in a traditional embroidered kurta and dhoti with vibrant colours, paired with oxidised jewellery. Add warm golden sunlight highlighting his face and keep the background plain, retro-textured, with subtle film grain for a nostalgic feel.
(Photo source: AI Generated/Gemini)
2. Turn this photo into a vibrant Navratri festival poster celebrating the energy of Garba dance. Dress the man in a lively, multicoloured Garba dress with mirror work and traditional beads. Add dynamic motion blur to capture dance movement, with glowing diyas and festive rangoli patterns softly glowing in the background. Use warm golden light to highlight his joyful expression.