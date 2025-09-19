Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Navratri 2025: Create Stunning Chaniya Choli Images With These Prompts

The festive season of Navratri is almost here and people are preparing for the celebrations both online and offline. This year, Navratri celebrations are not going to be complete without breathtaking images created using Google’s Nano Banana AI image editing tool, which continues to dominate social media trends.

From vintage sarees to posing with celebrities, people are enjoying creating hyper-realistic photos using the Gemini AI tool. Many are now using the tool to generate stunning images for Navratri celebrations. From Garba nights to dancing in a lehenga choli, users are coming out with their best creativity. Many are using prompts to create cinematic looks for their Navratri photo collections as well.

The tool behind this trend is Google's Nano Banana, which is part of the Gemini AI image model. It was first popular for making toy-style avatars. Now, it is being used for more creative edits. People are creating new looks for each day of Navratri, the nine-day festival to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

To use it, one needs to simply upload a selfie and add a prompt. The AI tool then produces sharp, high-quality images with realistic clothing and dramatic lighting.