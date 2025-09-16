Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men: Use These 10 Trending Prompts To Create Stunning Pictures
Gemini AI Photo Generator: With Google’s Nano Banana AI tool, men can experiment with imaginative photo prompts, transforming everyday pictures into masterpieces.
Trending AI Photo Prompts: The Nano Banana image-editing tool from Google's Gemini has been a huge hit and is going viral. All users need to do is submit a photo and provide a prompt, and the AI will generate stunning, high-quality photos.
While women's retro saree edits have gone viral, men are also not lagging behind. They, too, are going for bold makeovers.
Here are 10 prompts for men, using which they can get the tool to generate stunning photos.
Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men
1. Convert this image into a cinematic portrait against a backdrop of the mountains at sunset. The attire needs to reflect a winter scene, but keep the face intact. Consider using soft lighting and shadows to create a serene, reflective ambiance fit for a vintage movie still.
(Upload an image first and then enter the prompt)
(Photo source: Representative/ Gemini)
2. Re-image this photo as a modern MNC executive, shot in a studio. Maintain all facial details but change the dress and posture with a grainy, low-saturation film look. Apply soft and natural lighting.
3. Set the subject within a busy and futuristic street market glow with holographic advertisements. Employ vibrant neon colours and sharp contrasts to establish the mood. Create a cyberpunk atmosphere while keeping the original face intact.
4. Create a moody, cinematic still of a young man in a school, without changing the face. Show the man relaxed and leaning against a wooden desk. With a contemplative look, he holds an open book while wearing glasses, his hair wavy and sleeves pulled up. Create soft shadows, a blurred blackboard and a hint of film grain.
(Photo source: Representative/ Gemini)
5. Taking inspiration from Hindi films of the 1970s, show a man relaxing on the bonnet of a vintage car. Do not change the face. The man is wearing a grey pinstriped blazer, bell-bottoms and a black shirt that is unbuttoned at the top. Green bushes frame the scene. Use bright sunlight and create a mafia-esque atmosphere.
6. Imagine a peaceful riverside afternoon. Show the man in the picture sitting in a camping chair with his legs crossed and hands behind his head. Keep the face intact. He is dressed in light beige trousers and a dark green hoodie. Snack packs and bottled water are kept on a foldable table nearby.
(Photo source: Representative/ Gemini)
7. Create a romantic movie scene from the 1990s. Do not change the face. Wearing a vintage shirt and trousers with white trainers, the man sits on the ground against a wall that is deep wine in colour. As he holds a rose, deep shadows and a faint breeze imply a windswept atmosphere.
8. Create a monochromatic portrait with rich shadows and striking highlights. A dark textured turtleneck, beard and tousled hair give the subject a contemplative look. Also, create a little windowpane reflection for depth. Keep the face intact.
(Photo source: Representative/ Gemini)
9. Create a mirror selfie that is lifelike. The man in the picture is dressed in classic blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a loose brown jumper. His face is partially hidden by a smartphone, and the warm interior lighting and gentle shadows give the scene a cinematic feel.
10. Create a photo of the man under a spotlight in a dark studio. He stands with both hands in his pockets, wearing a black suit and a white silk shirt that is slightly unbuttoned.