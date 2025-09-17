Google Gemini AI Photo Prompts For Durga Puja 2025: 5 Viral Prompts For Women To Create Stunning Photos

A new trend is taking over Instagram ahead of the Durga Puja festival. After the viral retro saree edits, users are now generating Durga Puja-inspired saree looks using Gemini’s AI image editing tool.

These looks include traditional Bengali sarees, gold jewellery and festive backgrounds. The edits are colourful, detailed and timed with the upcoming Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations that begin on Sept. 22.

The tool behind this trend is Google’s Nano Banana, which is a part of the Gemini AI image model. Originally popular for creating toy-style avatars, Nano Banana is now being used for more creative edits. Users are creating looks for each day of Durga Puja and even making AI-generated pre-wedding photos and images with celebrities.

To create images, users simply need to upload a selfie and give a prompt to the Nano Banana image editing tool. The AI tool then creates high-quality images with sharp facial features, dramatic lighting and realistic clothes.