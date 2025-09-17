Google Gemini AI Photo Prompts For Durga Puja 2025: 5 Viral Prompts For Women To Create Stunning Photos
Originally popular for creating toy-style avatars, the Gemini Nano Banana tool is now being used for generating more creative images.
A new trend is taking over Instagram ahead of the Durga Puja festival. After the viral retro saree edits, users are now generating Durga Puja-inspired saree looks using Gemini’s AI image editing tool.
These looks include traditional Bengali sarees, gold jewellery and festive backgrounds. The edits are colourful, detailed and timed with the upcoming Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations that begin on Sept. 22.
The tool behind this trend is Google’s Nano Banana, which is a part of the Gemini AI image model. Originally popular for creating toy-style avatars, Nano Banana is now being used for more creative edits. Users are creating looks for each day of Durga Puja and even making AI-generated pre-wedding photos and images with celebrities.
To create images, users simply need to upload a selfie and give a prompt to the Nano Banana image editing tool. The AI tool then creates high-quality images with sharp facial features, dramatic lighting and realistic clothes.
Google Gemini Tool: Viral Durga Puja AI Look Prompts
Prompt 1:
"Generate a high-resolution festive portrait of a woman dressed in a classic red and white saree, paired with traditional gold jewellery and elegant Durga Puja makeup. The setting should include warm golden lighting, temple-inspired decor and lit oil lamps in the background. Add a soft cinematic touch with a gentle grain effect for a timeless feel."
Prompt 2:
"Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture draped in a perfect off white saree with red border with little red prints on the saree. It must feel like a ’90s movie with straight wavy hair and a windy environment. The background should have a Durga maa statue in a pandal and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. I want the same face as I uploaded with no alteration."
Prompt 3:
"Create a 4K HD portrait of a woman in a traditional saree during Durga Puja. She is wearing intricate gold jewellery, with a red bindi, and holding a decorated plate with flowers. Background should include a blurred Durga maa statue with lights and diyas.'
Prompt 4:
"Generate a cinematic Durga Puja look. Woman wearing a saree with red and gold patterns, styled hair, and festive makeup. The background should have a Durga Puja pandal with warm, glowing lights. Add soft film grain and slight blur for realism."
(Photo source: Gemini)
Prompt 5:
"Create a 4K HD portrait capturing the spirit of Durga Puja. Woman in a red and white saree with gold borders, adorned with simple jewellery. The background is filled with Durga Puja decorations. Keep the background plain, retro-textured with subtle film grain for cinematic effect."