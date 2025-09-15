Gemini AI Retro Saree Trend Takes Over Social Media — Pre-Wedding Shoots To Bollywood-Inspired Memes
Google’s Gemini AI photo craze has set off a wave of retro saree edits and witty memes, with users joking it could replace pre-wedding shoots.
Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, dubbed the "Nano Banana" tool, has sparked a double wave of viral creativity. First, it’s turning ordinary selfies into lifelike 3D figurine images. Then, it’s bringing back the charm of '90s Bollywood with dreamy and vintage saree portraits.
The Gemini AI photo trend has taken over Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), flooding feeds with everything from retro-themed couple shots to dramatic transformations. The result? A playful showcase of just how far AI image generation can go. And the internet can’t stop laughing.
One user felt it could replace photographers for pre-wedding shoots. "Looking at Gemini creating photos in saree, couples in ethnic, retro vibes, the time isn’t far when it will replace pre-wedding shoots and photographers," wrote the user.
Looking at Gemini creating photos in saree, couples in ethnic, retro vibes, the time isnât far when it will replace pre wedding shoots and photographers. Imagine giving just two photos and asking it to create an entire pre wedding series.— Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) September 14, 2025
Echoing the sentiment, another user commented, "I think Google Gemini destroyed the entire pre-wedding shoot industry in India. It's all over Instagram with couples making their aesthetic pics with it."
I think google Gemini destroyed the entire pre wedding shoot industry in India.— Akshay G Jain (@Ajain112) September 14, 2025
Itâs all over Instagram with couples making their aesthetic pics with it.
And while Google might have designed Gemini for more serious tasks, the internet had other plans. As one sharp-witted user put it, "Google researchers studied computer science to build the universal oracle to answer any question on the planet… but the biggest viral moment is people using Gemini as an image editing tool to make them look nice on Instagram."
Google researchers studied computer science to build the universal oracle to answer any question on the planet.— Deedy (@deedydas) September 14, 2025
â¦ but the biggest viral moment is people using Gemini as a image editing tool to make them look nice on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4qxvLXb0oy
Memes Take Over
No viral trend is complete without a meme storm, and Gemini hasn’t disappointed. One popular meme shows side-by-side images of a demoness and actor Aishwarya Rai with the caption, "Gemini AI trend on Twitter be like," poking fun at the magical transformations.
Gemini AI trend on Twitter be like...— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) September 14, 2025
Real pic Gemini AI pic pic.twitter.com/NsIgRvMjxQ
Another shows actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui striking a confident pose, with the text, "My confidence after seeing my Gemini image."
My confidence after seeing my Gemini image. pic.twitter.com/WQKD3NVYiJ— lallantop memes (@AmitSah36414000) September 13, 2025
The playful jibes continued with an image of actor Kareena Kapoor exuding attitude, captioned, "Girls attitude after watching their Gemini pic."
Girls attitude after watching their Gemini pic : pic.twitter.com/P47sxlgBmO— lallantop memes (@AmitSah36414000) September 14, 2025
And for those already tired of the craze, one meme shows a person with folded hands and the text overlay, “Bandh karo, main haath jodke aapse gujarish karta hoon,” accompanied by the caption: “To the people doing Gemini Trend.”
To the people doing Gemini Trend#GeminiAI pic.twitter.com/dYg2de7Nwy— Harneet Singh ð®ð³ (@Harneet_memer) September 14, 2025
Another popular Gemini AI meme shows two men talking, with one saying, "Are nahi dekhna mujhe Gemini generate photos." The joke highlights a playful refusal to look at the AI-generated images, as if the results are too over-the-top and difficult to handle.
Are nahi dekhna mujhe Gemini generate photos ð pic.twitter.com/EipAcseWd8— ð« (@indianmemesguy) September 13, 2025
From Simple Pics To 3D Models
The Nano Banana tool makes it possible to turn an ordinary photograph into a lifelike 3D miniature model image in seconds. It’s integrated directly into the Gemini app. Selfies, family snapshots, or even pet photos, users are feeding them all into the AI, which spins them into playful 3D keepsakes with startling detail.
Gemini Trending AI Photo Prompt
Alongside the 3D buzz, another trend ruling feeds is the "Banana AI Saree" or vintage saree retro look. Using the same Gemini Nano Banana tool, people are reimagining themselves in dreamy chiffon sarees with warm, grainy textures and golden-hour lighting straight out of a 1990s Bollywood poster.
To recreate the viral saree effect, open the Gemini app and upload the photo you want to edit. Add a prompt asking the AI to turn the image into a 4K, ultra-realistic retro portrait of the same person, with long wavy hair, wearing a flowing red saree and white flowers tucked behind one ear. The background should have warm tones and soft shadows for a classic '90s Bollywood vibe. After attaching your photo, send the request and let Nano Banana generate the vintage look. Once the portrait is ready, download and share it on social media.