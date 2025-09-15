Gemini AI Retro Saree Trend Takes Over Social Media — Pre-Wedding Shoots To Bollywood-Inspired Memes

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, dubbed the "Nano Banana" tool, has sparked a double wave of viral creativity. First, it’s turning ordinary selfies into lifelike 3D figurine images. Then, it’s bringing back the charm of '90s Bollywood with dreamy and vintage saree portraits.

The Gemini AI photo trend has taken over Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), flooding feeds with everything from retro-themed couple shots to dramatic transformations. The result? A playful showcase of just how far AI image generation can go. And the internet can’t stop laughing.

One user felt it could replace photographers for pre-wedding shoots. "Looking at Gemini creating photos in saree, couples in ethnic, retro vibes, the time isn’t far when it will replace pre-wedding shoots and photographers," wrote the user.