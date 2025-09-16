Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts: Here Are Some Easy Tips To Create Images The Way You Want

Here are six elements by Google Gemini that will help you create your own prompts effectively:

Subject: Who or what is in the image? Be specific. For example, a black cat wearing blue specs dancing on a hippo. It has to be down to basic specifics.

Composition: How is the shot framed? For example, should the picture be a close-up, wide shot, low angle shot and portrait.

Action: What is happening? For example, dancing in the rain, playing football with a cow, etc.

Location: Where does the scene take place? For example, futuristic cafe on Mars, a cluttered alchemist's library, a sun-drenched meadow at golden hour.

Style: What is the overall aesthetic? For example, 3D animation, film noir, water-colour painting, photorealistic, and 1990s product photography.

Editing Instructions: For modifying an existing image, be direct and specific. For example, change the man's cap to pink, remove the laptop in background.