7 Gemini AI Photo Editor Prompts To Turn Your Family Photos Into Stunning Royal Portraits
Trending Google Gemini AI Prompts: Transform your precious family photos into incredible portraits with these unique prompts. Simply copy and paste these prompts to create lifelike, stunning images.
Tired of basic studio clicked family portraits and want to hang family pictures in the living room like no one else's? Want to awaken the history buff in you? Throw yourself and the kids back to the 1800s? Or just curious about how your parents would look like as 90s super villains?
Don't sweat, Gemini's nano banana editor has your back. Now you do not need to delay your family photograph any longer or find time to go to the studio with the entire family. Create your own family portrait with these simple steps —
Open the Gemini App on your mobile or via browser
Select the family photograph, selfie, or individual photographs of you and your parents hat you want Gemini to edit (Tip: choose a well-lit photo of your family or child)
Paste the following prefix as follows: "Convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait with the exact same faces as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical)"
Use Your Imagination: Try prompts such as — Convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait and make our family photo look like a sepia-toned, late 1800s family portrait, with everyone in period clothing, in a grand parlor setting
(Photo source: Gemini)
Other Fun Prompts To Try After Uploading The Photograph
Please convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait with the exact same faces as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical) and dress my parents in 1920s flapper and gangster attire, at a bustling speakeasy with a jazz band.
(Photo source: Gemini)
Depict my child as a young astronaut exploring a colourful, retro 1960s-style alien planet with strange flora
(Photo source: Gemini)
Get Crazier!
Please convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait with the exact same faces as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical), depicting my child as a friendly giant exploring a tiny city made of toys and everyday objects.
Please convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait with the exact same faces as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical) and depict my family as Iron Man, Black Widow, and The Hulk.
Please convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait with the exact same faces as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical) and place us in the Transformers film.
Please convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait with the exact same faces as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical) and reimagine my family as part of the Dandi March