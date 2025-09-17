Gemini AI Photo: Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Has A Funny Take On Viral AI Saree Trend
The Gemini AI saree trend has exploded on social media, captivating millions with its blend of retro Bollywood glamour and cutting-edge technology.
Late industrialist Ratan Tata's young aide and 'millennial manager' Shantanu Naidu took a hilarious dig at the viral Gemini AI saree trend, calling out users for their laziness and pointing out the absurdity of Indians who already own sarees, turning to an app to generate images instead of simply wearing one and clicking a photo.
The Gemini AI saree trend has exploded on social media, captivating millions with its blend of retro Bollywood glamour and cutting-edge technology. Powered by Google's Gemini Nano Banana image editing tool, this viral craze allows users to upload a picture and transform it into a stunning 1990s-style portrait featuring elegant sarees, dramatic lighting, and nostalgic backdrops. However, not everyone is impressed with the trend.
Naidu posted a reel on his Instagram, pointing out the absurdity of the Gemini AI saree trend in India. In his reel, Naidu remarked, "You people are in India. Not in America. India! The land of the saree. You have at least 15 sarees in your wardrobe. You've become so lazy... You asked AI to generate the fabric that's already in your wardrobe."
ALSO READ
Gemini AI Photo Trend: Try On New Hairstyles With These Prompts Before You Make The Snip With Nano Banana
He then humorously advised people to ditch AI-generated saree pictures and instead wear their own sarees, saying they would look more beautiful in real ones. "You look more stunning in your original saree. Just wear it and take a photo."
Naidu pointed out that requesting AI-generated pictures in white wedding gowns would make more sense since Indians typically don't own them.
Extending his playful rant, he compared generating AI saree pics to asking AI to create a picture with his dog when the dog is right there. "The dog is right next to me. Just sit with him and click a photo!"
Naidu's reel resonated thousands of viewers, who flooded the comments section with amused reactions.
"Bro just casually spilled the truth and sipped his tea," one user wrote.
Another user commented, "Inner me: finally someone said it."
"Mummy ke saree mai tum aur sundar dikhta hai was just love," commented another user.
"Finally, somebody chose to speak the fact," wrote a fourth user.
"U r a star .. no wonder our hero Ratan Tata Sir loved u so much," wrote another user.