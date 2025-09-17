Gemini AI Photo: Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Has A Funny Take On Viral AI Saree Trend

Late industrialist Ratan Tata's young aide and 'millennial manager' Shantanu Naidu took a hilarious dig at the viral Gemini AI saree trend, calling out users for their laziness and pointing out the absurdity of Indians who already own sarees, turning to an app to generate images instead of simply wearing one and clicking a photo.

The Gemini AI saree trend has exploded on social media, captivating millions with its blend of retro Bollywood glamour and cutting-edge technology. Powered by Google's Gemini Nano Banana image editing tool, this viral craze allows users to upload a picture and transform it into a stunning 1990s-style portrait featuring elegant sarees, dramatic lighting, and nostalgic backdrops. However, not everyone is impressed with the trend.

Naidu posted a reel on his Instagram, pointing out the absurdity of the Gemini AI saree trend in India. In his reel, Naidu remarked, "You people are in India. Not in America. India! The land of the saree. You have at least 15 sarees in your wardrobe. You've become so lazy... You asked AI to generate the fabric that's already in your wardrobe."