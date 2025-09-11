Albania Appoints AI Bot As Minister To Oversee Public Procurement

Albania has taken an unprecedented step in governance: appointing an AI-generated bot named Diella to oversee all public procurement. Prime Minister Edi Rama, set to begin his fourth term, unveiled the move on Thursday, calling it a breakthrough against corruption.

"Diella is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present but is virtually created by AI," Rama said, adding that she would ensure government tenders are "100% free of corruption".

The awarding of state contracts has long been plagued by graft in Albania, a Balkan nation often cited as a hub for global trafficking networks and dogged by money laundering scandals. This reputation has cast a shadow over Albania’s bid to join the European Union, a goal Rama has set for 2030 but which analysts view as overly ambitious.

Originally launched earlier this year as an AI-powered assistant on the e-Albania platform, Diella, whose name means sun in Albania, was designed to streamline bureaucracy by issuing state documents electronically. Clad in traditional Albanian attire, the digital avatar guides users through voice commands and helps reduce delays.

Rama’s government has not clarified what oversight will exist to ensure Diella’s integrity, or how the system might be safeguarded from manipulation.

Sceptics were quick to respond. One Facebook user quipped, "Even Diella will be corrupted in Albania", while another remarked, "Stealing will continue and Diella will be blamed."

Parliament, elected in May, is scheduled to convene Friday, though it remains uncertain if Rama’s new cabinet will be put to a vote immediately.