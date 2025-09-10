AI In Weather Forecasting: Experts At UAE Summit Explore Role Of Tech In Cloud Seeding

The use of artificial intelligence can significantly improve rainfall prediction and help meteorologists in studying weather patterns more effectively in the future.

At the ongoing weather summit in the United Arab Emirates, experts are exploring the implementation of AI-driven technology in weather forecasting and cloud seeding.

The event, AI for Weather Prediction: Advances, Challenges & Future Outlook conference, is being held in Abu Dhabi from Sept. 9-11.

On the sidelines of the event, Monica Youngman from the US National Weather Service commented that choosing the right AI model is central to this process.

"It depends on the question you’re trying to answer. AI models exist at global, regional, and local scales, and you have to carefully target datasets to train models for specific use cases. Foundational models can be fine-tuned, but they must be used correctly," she was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

She noted that while AI can be fine-tuned, it must be used with care. Youngman also shared her views on forecast accuracy. “The most useful state is the three-to-seven-day forecast range. AI models struggle further out because they aren’t based in physics,” she said.

According to Youngman, for very short-term forecasts, or nowcasting, AI is improving. Still, traditional models remain critical for a broader understanding of weather patterns.