Shape Your AI: ChatGPT To Launch Custom Personality And Memory Settings

ChatGPT, the flagship offering of OpenAI, will now allow users to customise its personality and define the way in which it speaks to them in its upcoming updates set to go live in a couple of days.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman announced the new settings in a post on X. Users can now alter the AI chatbot's personality, and memories and provide custom instructions on engagement through the settings sections of ChatGPT.

"We have updated ChatGPT's personalisation page: personality configuration, custom instructions, and memories are now all in one place. Going live over the next couple of days," Altman wrote in his post.