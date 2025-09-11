Does Sam Altman Believe in God? Is AI A Religion? OpenAI CEO Shares Views In New Interview

Altman identified himself as Jewish and said that his Jewish faith informs his "fairly traditional view of the world."

He stated that he does not interpret religious text in its most literal sense but he does have a religious identity as a follower of Judaism, instead of someone who only tends to adhere to cultural practices.

"I'm not a literalist on the Bible, I'm not someone who says I'm culturally Jewish. If you ask me what I am, I'm Jewish," Altman said.

He did not explicitly confirm that he believes in a higher power that shapes and makes rules for the universe when asked by Carlson, but he did believe that there was an entity or a phenomenon that science could not explain.

"I think probably like most other people, I'm confused by this, but I believe there's something bigger going on that can't be explained by physics," Altman said.

The OpenAI CEO told Carlson he believes that there is a "mystery beyond his comprehension" but he had not communicated with "forces beyond the material."