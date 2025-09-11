Does Sam Altman Believe in God? Is AI A Religion? OpenAI CEO Shares Views In New Interview
"I'm not a literalist on the Bible, I'm not someone who says I'm culturally Jewish. If you ask me what I am, I'm Jewish," Sam Altman said.
Sam Altman, the chief executive officer of OpenAI spoke about his religious views as well as whether or not he sees AI as a religion unto itself.
Altman, in an interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson on Thursday, shared his opinions on these subjects among many others.
Sam Altman's Religious Beliefs
Altman identified himself as Jewish and said that his Jewish faith informs his "fairly traditional view of the world."
He stated that he does not interpret religious text in its most literal sense but he does have a religious identity as a follower of Judaism, instead of someone who only tends to adhere to cultural practices.
He did not explicitly confirm that he believes in a higher power that shapes and makes rules for the universe when asked by Carlson, but he did believe that there was an entity or a phenomenon that science could not explain.
"I think probably like most other people, I'm confused by this, but I believe there's something bigger going on that can't be explained by physics," Altman said.
The OpenAI CEO told Carlson he believes that there is a "mystery beyond his comprehension" but he had not communicated with "forces beyond the material."
Sam Altman On Whether AI Is A Religion
Carlson asked Altman about the talk of whether AI is a new religion due to people's tendencies to turn to it for guidance, and it being assumed to be "more powerful than people."
"What's the right decision? I ask the question to whom? My closest friend, my wife and God. It provides a more certain answer than any person can provide," Carlson said.
He further questioned Altman about transparency regarding what AI stands for comparing it to the catechism present in religions.
Altman responded by saying that OpenAI has a 'model spec' of ChatGPT for users to access, which is a document recording the desired behaviours, values and limitations for all OpenAI models.
"The reason we write this long model spec, and the reason we keep expanding it over time is so you can see how we intend for the model to behave," Altman said.
He said that model spec was meant to address doubts people had over whether or not the behaviour of the AI was intended by the company or a bug.
"We will have to make it increasingly more detailed over time. It will not work the same way for every user everywhere," Altman added.