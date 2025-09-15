‘We're In A Bubble’: OpenAI’s Bret Taylor Compares AI Boom To Dot-Com Era, Warns Against Risks

OpenAI’s board chair, Bret Taylor, has said that artificial intelligence (AI) is caught in a speculative frenzy, but insists the boom is underpinned by lasting value.

Speaking to The Verge at a live session in California, the Sierra chief executive officer (CEO) said that he agreed with OpenAI boss Sam Altman’s view that “someone is going to lose a phenomenal amount of money in AI”.

“I think it is both true that AI will transform the economy, and I think it will, like the internet, create huge amounts of economic value in the future,” Taylor told publication. “I think we’re also in a bubble, and a lot of people will lose a lot of money. I think both are absolutely true at the same time, and there’s a lot of historical precedent for both of those things being true at the same time.”

Taylor drew a parallel with the late 1990s dot-com era, when internet stocks soared before crashing. While many companies collapsed, he noted that “all the people in 1999 were kind of right”, pointing out that the core technology ultimately reshaped the global economy.