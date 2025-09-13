NDTV Launches Tech360: A New Lens On Innovation, Culture, And Society

NDTV is all set to reimagine the way technology stories are told with the launch of Tech360 on September 13. Designed as a multimedia tech platform, Tech360 aims to move beyond product launches and jargon-laden reviews, focusing instead on the transformative impact of technology on society, culture, and everyday life.

“Tech360 is where the story of innovation becomes an important narrative for us,” said Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV. “Aayush brings a rare ability to cut through jargon and uncover meaning. With Tech360, NDTV sets a new benchmark in technology journalism – one that interprets innovation as it reshapes people, culture, and society.”

The show will be led by Aayush Ailawadi, Editor – Tech & AI, NDTV, who stated, “Tech storytelling cannot remain trapped in the glass of a smartphone or the specs of a device. It must reveal the spark inside innovation, the human inside the algorithm, the dream inside the code. That is the kind of narrative India deserves, and that is the story we will tell at NDTV Tech360.”

Airing at 6:30 pm on Saturdays on NDTV 24×7 and 10:30 am on NDTV Profit, Tech360 will continue through the week on NDTV Digital and social media, offering an ‘always-on’ experience that engages audiences across platforms. The show will explore critical questions, from AI and electric vehicles to wearables and sustainability, making technology relevant, insightful, and meaningful.