India Is World’s ChatGPT Capital: 36% Use The AI Chatbot Daily, Shows Survey

India has emerged as the worldwide leader in daily ChatGPT use, with the highest percentage of people using the AI chatbot daily, according to a survey. More than one-third of respondents in India stated that they use ChatGPT daily, which is by far the highest globally.

According to the survey, 36% of Indians reported using ChatGPT daily. This is more than double the global average of 17%. Apart from that, 39% said they used it weekly. While 10% said they used it monthly, 15% revealed using the chatbot ‘rarely’.

These findings were part of the Global Public Opinion on Artificial Intelligence (GPO-AI) report. Over 1,000 respondents from 21 countries were part of the survey, which was conducted at the end of 2023.

The data shows how fast Indians have embraced the AI tool in their professional and personal lives.