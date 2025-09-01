India Is World’s ChatGPT Capital: 36% Use The AI Chatbot Daily, Shows Survey
India leads the world in ChatGPT usage, with 36% people using it daily, which is over twice the global average of 17%.
India has emerged as the worldwide leader in daily ChatGPT use, with the highest percentage of people using the AI chatbot daily, according to a survey. More than one-third of respondents in India stated that they use ChatGPT daily, which is by far the highest globally.
According to the survey, 36% of Indians reported using ChatGPT daily. This is more than double the global average of 17%. Apart from that, 39% said they used it weekly. While 10% said they used it monthly, 15% revealed using the chatbot ‘rarely’.
These findings were part of the Global Public Opinion on Artificial Intelligence (GPO-AI) report. Over 1,000 respondents from 21 countries were part of the survey, which was conducted at the end of 2023.
The data shows how fast Indians have embraced the AI tool in their professional and personal lives.
Comparisons with Other Countries
With 28% of users interacting every day and 34% every week, Pakistan comes in second behind India. Third is Kenya, where 27% of people use it every day and 42% do it every week.
In China, 49% of users access ChatGPT once a week, compared to 24% who use it every day. With 21% of daily users and 38% of weekly users, Brazil completes the top five. However, it also has the largest percentage of uncommon users (27%).
Japan Lowest Among Users
Japan, on the other hand, had the lowest daily usage, at just 6%. In comparison to other nations, ChatGPT is far less common in that country, as seen by the fact that 32% of respondents indicated they use it weekly, 20% monthly and 42% rarely.
According to the survey, only 10% to 12% of respondents used the chatbot on a daily basis in a number of European countries as well, including France, the UK, Poland and Portugal.
Even though the poll was done at the end of 2023, current usage of ChatGPT is probably even higher as the technology advances due to its increasing popularity. According to the findings, ChatGPT is now a necessary component of everyday digital life in India rather than merely a novelty.