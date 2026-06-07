The FIFA World Cup Might Have Caused The US Stock Market Plunge On Friday — Here's How

Although it may sound counterintuitive to many, a football tournament scheduled to begin next week may have played a part in contributing to one of Wall Street's worst days of the year.

Indeed, the US economy added 172,000 jobs in May, as confirmed by the Bureau of Labour Statistics on Friday. This came as a major shock to the entire market, as it blew past all economic estimates, more than doubling Dow Jones' expectation of 80,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%.

This total blowout in job numbers in the US, however, served as a major catalyst for a stock market crash that US markets had not gotten used to, at least in recent times.

The Nasdaq fell 4.18%, logging its steepest single-day decline since April 2025. The S&P 500 dropped 2.64%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 695.15 points, or 1.35%.

The semiconductor sector bore the worst of it, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF dropping 10%, its worst session since March 2020. Marvell Technology declined more than 16%, Intel and AMD each fell around 11%, and Micron tumbled 13%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 4.5% and the 30-year advanced above 5% - key levels that revived concerns about rising borrowing costs for companies at the centre of the artificial intelligence buildout. Higher yields compress valuations of high-multiple technology stocks, and the sell-off that followed was swift.

Is FIFA World Cup the main culprit?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup cannot be entirely blamed for the sharp fall in the US markets on Friday. But it played a meaningful role in setting the chain of events in motion.

After all, the World Cup had played a substantial role in May's blowout jobs number, where it was the leisure and hospitality sector that added most jobs. In fact, the sector added most jobs in more than three years as restaurants, bars and hotels ramped up hiring ahead of the World Cup, set to kick off June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA expects the event to generate the equivalent of roughly 1.85 lakh full-time in the US alone, with accommodation, food services and air transportation benefitting the most, reports Bloomberg.

Canada told a similar story. Employment there rose by nearly 88,000 - also exceeding forecasts - driven in part by strong hiring in the hospitality sector, with the unemployment rate falling to 6.6%.

The sudden surge in the number of jobs, thanks to the FIFA World Cup-led hospitality boom, played an integral role in driving up the numbers, which in turn soured the mood on Wall Street.

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