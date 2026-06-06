Wall Street Highlights: Tech-Heavy Nasdaq 100 Sinks 5% In AI-Led Rout As Bond Yields Climb — Markets Wrap

Wall Street's historic weekly run came to a halt, with stocks hit by a tech selloff and higher bond yields after a solid jobs report added to bets the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate move will be a hike. That repricing of the Fed outlook coincided with a swoon in the artificial-intelligence shares that had led a surge from this year's lows.

Growing anxiety about valuations sent the S&P 500 down 2.6%, with the index failing to complete a 10th straight week of gains. The Nasdaq 100 sank about 5%, the most since April 2025. A gauge of chipmakers tumbled 10%.

The concerted slide in stocks, bonds and crypto was the biggest setback in months for the latest leg of the bull market, which traces to the end of March when negotiations began in earnest to end the war in Iran. Concern has grown recently about the sustainability of an AI-fueled rally that had pushed the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index toward its best quarter ever.

The tech selloff also followed an impressive earnings season for AI companies, with investors questioning whether growth rates have peaked, according to Mark Hackett at Nationwide. "We find ourselves facing another strong pullback in tech," said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. "It appears to be a case of profit-taking in the semiconductors. Also hitting the market today are higher interest rates. It's due to very strong job data, lowering expectations for a Fed rate cut."

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

While there was a lot to like in Friday's economic data, the figures came at a time when inflation risks are challenging the Fed. Treasury two-year yields jumped 12 basis points to 4.16%. Swaps are fully pricing in a rate increase by the end of 2026. The dollar rose. Bitcoin slumped. US job growth topped all forecasts in May and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%, offering the clearest sign yet that the labor market may be breaking out of a prolonged period of lackluster hiring.

"Today's upside surprise underscores ongoing economic resilience, but it will also likely keep the Fed - and the markets - focused on inflation pressures," said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

The market may be treating today's good economic news as bad news for equity prices, but this is a knee-jerk reaction as bond markets reprice the Fed path, according to Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research.

"Ultimately, if the Fed is hiking because of expanding employment, I would not necessarily assume it is bad for the stock-market outlook," Dutta said. "Stagflation is bad for stocks, an inflationary boom is not."

Fed policymakers next meet June 16-17 under the leadership of new Chairman Kevin Warsh.

"If Chair Warsh pushes for cuts at his first meeting, he will be pushing against the evidence," said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. "Our base case remains that the Fed stays on hold through 2026, but if employment data continues to track around May's pace, rate hikes this year would come firmly into play."

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump expressed interest in the US government holding equity stakes in leading artificial-intelligence developers, saying that he planned to discuss the idea of a partnership with AI companies' executives as soon as next week.

Meta Platforms Inc. is considering a stock offering after Alphabet Inc.'s successful $85 billion equity sale, according to the Financial Times.

A quiet effort by Morgan Stanley to prevent retail investors from placing multiple orders for shares of SpaceX in the rocket company's massive initial public offering is facing pushback from some of the country's largest brokerages.

Alphabet's Google has agreed to pay Elon Musk's SpaceX $920 million a month for computing power as part of a cloud services deal that runs through mid-2029, its second such agreement with an AI competitor in a matter of weeks.

The top lawyers for several states are drafting a legal challenge to Paramount Skydance Corp.'s $110 billion deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., laying the groundwork for an antitrust suit over the Hollywood mega-deal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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