Ray Dalio's Big Warning: AI's Wealth Bubble Could Be Headed For A Reality Check

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio believes the artificial intelligence boom is exhibiting characteristics of a market bubble, even as he acknowledges the technology could transform industries and economies. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television, Dalio said periods of major technological change have historically been accompanied by investor excess and intense competition for market share.

“All great technology changes produce bubbles,” Dalio said. “Nobody can get it exactly right.”

According to Dalio, companies racing to dominate the AI landscape face a difficult choice: spend aggressively to secure market leadership or risk losing ground to rivals. That dynamic, he said, often leads to heavy investment, elevated valuations and eventually market corrections.

Dalio's comments come as artificial intelligence remains one of the strongest themes driving global equity markets.

Chipmakers and AI infrastructure companies have led Wall Street's gains over the past two years, benefiting from surging demand for advanced semiconductors used in data centres. Investors have poured billions into companies seen as beneficiaries of the AI boom, helping push major US stock indices to record levels.

The rally has also sparked debate over whether valuations have become disconnected from underlying earnings potential.

Earlier this week, Jensen Huang sought to counter concerns about overheating in the sector, arguing that investors backing AI infrastructure are generating “insane” returns. Dalio, however, suggested that technological breakthroughs and investment returns are not always the same thing.

ALSO READ: 'Promise Of AI': Nvidia CEO Sees Tech Jobs Growing; Trashes Mass Unemployment Fears

The Real Test Is Profitability

The veteran investor said bubbles typically burst when investors begin demanding evidence that large investments can generate sustainable profits. “The pricking is the converting of wealth into money,” Dalio said.

In other words, markets eventually move beyond future potential and focus on whether businesses can turn spending into earnings and cash flows. That question remains particularly relevant for parts of the AI ecosystem, where companies are investing heavily in computing infrastructure, talent and research, often with uncertain timelines for profitability.

Dalio described AI as a “wonderful technology” but cautioned that today's market behaviour resembles patterns seen in previous technology-driven booms.

Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds, and built a reputation for studying long-term economic and market cycles. The 76-year-old completed his exit from the firm in 2025, selling his remaining stake and stepping down from the board. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dalio's net worth is estimated at around $21.5 billion.

ALSO READ: Alphabet Raises $45 Billion In Oversubscribed Equity Offering To Fund AI Push

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.