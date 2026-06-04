Alphabet Raises $45 Billion In Oversubscribed Equity Offering To Fund AI Push

As the global AI push continues, Alphabet, one of the largest companies in the world and the parent company of Google, has raised around $45 billion through its latest equity offering, with another $40 billion to be raised through an 'at the market' programme, CEO Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Pichai said the offering was “well over-subscribed” and thanked investors, including Berkshire Hathaway, which invested $10 billion in the round.

“On Monday we announced an equity offering for Alphabet — part of our multi-year investment strategy to meet the AI opportunity ahead and support the demand we're seeing from enterprises and consumers,” Pichai wrote.

The fundraising comes as Alphabet ramps up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing and advanced AI models amid intensifying competition in the sector.

According to Alphabet's investor presentation released this week, the company said it is seeing “accelerating business momentum” across Google Search, Cloud, YouTube and AI-driven products.

In addition to the fundraise, Google has also announced Gemma 4 12B, a multimodal model designed to bring high-performance intelligence to laptop devices.

Gemma 12B will look to bridge the gap between edge efficiency and advanced reasons. It is small enough to be operated on a 16 GB of VRAM, Google said.

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